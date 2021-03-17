Joseph "Craig" Peterson
October 25, 1944 - March 14, 2021
On March 14, 2021, surrounded by children and grandchildren, our Dad, aka Grandpa & GREAT Grandpa, aka "Craig", aka Mr. Peterson, Son, Brother, Friend, Neighbor, Sculptor, Artist, Dreamer, Presenter, Encourager, Teacher, Builder, Negotiator, Planner, Doer, Hunter, Fisherman, Hiker, Adventurer, Explorer, Collector, Tradesman, Gatherer, Boater, Archer, Marksman, Logger, Lumberjack, Crafter, Creator, Organizer, Driver, Driver?? haha, Pineview Dam Caretaker, Farmer, Shepherd, Herdsman, Beekeeper, Dancer, Music & Animal Lover, Traveler, Missionary, Preacher, Love for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a little redundant, "Family Man", passed from this life.
Craig was born October 25, 1944 in Ogden, Utah and lived the majority of his life in the town he loved, Huntsville, Utah.
He joined the Marines on June 18, 1962; he served as a Rifle Marksman Badge M-14 as well as a Pistol Sharpshooter Badge Cal .45, & Basic Ammo Technician-Antitank Assaultman. He received an Honorable discharge & was very proud of his service and had a deep love for his Country. He later served an LDS mission in England.
Preceded in death by his parents Orville and Beatrice, his son Lyman Michael Gregory aka Lyman Craig Peterson and his grandson Tyson. Survived by his 11 children: Timberly, Thayne (Camillia), Jared, Bin (Anel), Jennie (Brent), Crystal (Josh), Peter, Tony, Dayton, Sally, Joseph, Mariah, 28 Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Grandchildren; 9 amazing siblings and their large families.
A Very Special Thank You goes out to Atlas Hospice Team as well as our sweet Aunt Sonya for taking Such Good Care of him in his home.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11 am at the LDS Huntsville 2nd Ward Church located at 277 S. 7400 E., Huntsville, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by family prayer. Interment, Huntsville Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to www.aaronsmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Craig's obituary page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.