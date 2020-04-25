July 4, 1950 ~ April 21, 2020
Beloved husband and father, Joseph George Fairbanks, passed away April 21, 2020, in Roy, Utah, after a long illness from chronic pain.
George was born on July 4, 1950, to Anna Hansen and Sterling Voy Fairbanks in Ontario, Oregon. As a child, he lived in Utah, Washington, and California. George was known by his siblings to be quiet, gentle, and kind throughout his life.
During high school, George excelled in athletics and particularly enjoyed wrestling, baseball, and football. He graduated from Paradise High School in 1968. A year later, George served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western States Mission.
George married Gayla Olson in 1973 in the Oakland California Temple. They were married for 18 years. Together they have five children: Annie, Brian, Joe, Tom, and Jessa.
George was passionate about education and learning. He earned a PhD in Sports Medicine from Brigham Young University, was a tenured faculty member at Pepperdine University, and received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Baylor College of Dentistry.
While living in Texas, George continued teaching and began practicing dentistry. He married Penny Smith on January 28, 1995, in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to Utah in 1997 and George worked as a dentist for the State of Utah Health Department. He retired from dentistry in 2012. George and Penny lived in Roy, Utah, and have been married for 25 years. They have two children: Bryce and Megan.
George loved the outdoors, was a lifelong gardener, and an avid hiker. He enjoyed camping with his family and we enjoyed listening to stories about his childhood and immense knowledge about the local history, wildlife, and foliage. George collected a variety of books and was constantly reading and learning. George was exceptionally resourceful and found ways to repurpose and reuse what he had.
George has been a supportive father and taught his children the gospel of Jesus Christ. His example, generous spirit, and resourceful nature will always be a source of strength to us. Throughout his life, he served in many church callings and enjoyed the fellowship of ward members. George especially enjoyed serving in the temple.
George is survived by his dear wife Penny Smith Fairbanks; children- Annie (Harlee) Lyman, Brian (Jane) Fairbanks, Joe (Jenny) Fairbanks, Tom (Laura) Fairbanks, Jessa (Colin) Anderson, Bryce Fairbanks, Megan Fairbanks; grandchildren-Breanna Mears, Tanner Mears, Grant Fairbanks, Brooklyn Mears, Lauren Fairbanks, Canyon Fairbanks, Zachary Mears, Dane Fairbanks, Adrie Fairbanks, Samantha Fairbanks, Logan Fairbanks, Allie Fairbanks, Aubrey Anderson, Miles Anderson, Cash Fairbanks, Quinn Anderson, and Nora Anderson; siblings-Doug (Karen) Fairbanks, Ted (Denise) Fairbanks, Marie (Weldon) Papa, Robert (Shiloh) Fairbanks.
Joseph George Fairbanks is preceded in death by his mother Anna Hansen, father Sterling Voy Fairbanks, sister Joy Fairbanks, and brother Gary Fairbanks.
Funeral services provided by Aaron's Mortuary (496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah 84401).