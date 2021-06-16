Karlheinz Jung
April 24, 1933 ~ June 13, 2021
Karlheinz Jung, 88, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born in Breslau, Germany (now Poland) on April 24, 1933. His parents were Gotthard Jung and Emma Bertha Friedericke Senftleben. He grew up in Germany in the Obergriesbach area near Augsburg, Germany. He finished high school in Germany and trained as a bookkeeper and salesman. He immigrated to the United States in 1959 along with his wife. He lived in Ogden for a short time, then in Brigham City. The family moved to South Ogden. In 1970 he moved to Bamberg, Albertshofen, and Kitzingen, Germany with his family for five years. He returned to Ogden with his family in 1975 and lived in Riverdale from 1976 to 1988 when he finally settled in South Ogden.
Karlheinz married Eleonore Theresia Sacher on August 17, 1957.
He was baptized into the Catholic Church as a child. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1962.
Karlheinz worked as a salesman in Germany. Once he immigrated, he worked as an auto mechanic until 1970. He managed a Phillips 66 gas station at the corner of 40th and Harrison in South Ogden for most of those years. He worked as an insurance agent in Germany. Once he returned to the USA in 1975, he worked for four years for Your Valet as a carpet cleaner. He started his own carpet cleaning business, Clean-Pro, which he managed until the retired in 2005.
He was an ardent fisherman. He also loved camping and going on road trips. Gardening in his vegetable garden was also a passion.
Karlheinz is survived by his wife, Eleonore Theresia of South Ogden; daughters, Doris Jung of Tokyo, Japan, and Diane (Kevin) Metcalf of Ogden; four grandchildren; and brother, Reinhard. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Manfred and Helmut; and sisters, Regina and Dorothea.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com