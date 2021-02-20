Margaret Ann Harbertson Newey
March 10, 1930 - February 9, 2021
Quiet strength personified, beloved Margaret Ann Harbertson Newey peacefully slipped from this life on February 9, 2021. She was the third, and youngest daughter born to George W. and Thelma Murella Mills Jacobs on March 10, 1930 in Ely Nevada, USA. With the crushing effects of the great depression, the death of her mother, and chronic illness of her father, hearts were broken, and hearts were healed as three year old Margaret found herself in the secure loving care of James Moffat and Gladys Levvie Ensign Harbertson. She was formally adopted by the Harbertson's at the age of eight and eternally sealed to their family at the age of sixteen in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
Margaret grew up in Ogden Utah, living within the Aultorest Memorial Park. This gave her the opportunity to explore the open fields and greenhouses where she developed her life-long love for plants and flowers. Her acquired knowledge and skill carried with her throughout her life as she became a master gardener. Later, her children would marvel as she named and identified all of the plants and flowers they encountered on their walks and hikes.
Margaret also carried forth the skills she was taught as a child, further educating herself to become an exceptional seamstress. As a young woman, she became an accomplished pianist, and her children enjoyed listening to the classical piano works she played in their home. She was a skilled and published author of short stories and poetic prose. She was blessed to have a mother who read great literary works to her. That gift and knowledge, in turn, blessed her own family.
Margaret's greatest blessing was to be reared in a home where she was taught and lived the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which she taught and exemplified to her own children.
Graduating from Ogden High School, Margaret had the opportunity to attend Brigham Young University and Weber College, studying Elementary Education. On the same day as her college graduation, she became engaged to Joseph Moyes Newey. He surprised her with his arrival, having just returned earlier that morning from his service as a missionary in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Married on August 24, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple, Joseph and Margaret became the parents of seven children. After living in Utah, Montana and Colorado, they returned to Utah where they reared their family in Salt Lake City's Avenues neighborhood.
Margaret lovingly served several times as Primary and Relief Society President. She conducted extensive genealogical extraction work, particularly focusing on Ellis Island records. She faithfully preserved her own family history as records came into her care. She also volunteered many years as an adoption case worker for LDS Social Services.
Margaret is survived by her children; Diane Maynes Butterfield and husband VeLoy, Mark Joseph Newey, Brian James Newey and wife Kay Lynn, Laura Newey Duffin and husband Mark, Lincoln Ensign Newey and wife Lori, Paul Moyes Newey and wife Katrina, and Lisa Newey Stringham and husband John; 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; sisters: Georgia May Jacobs Workman, Mary Lou Jacobs Moline Lewis, Janness Lynnette Harbertson Leavitt Miller; son-in-law: Cyrus Keith Maynes, and grandchildren: Sarah, Melissa, and Christopher Keith Maynes.
Margaret's children wish to lovingly thank all who carefully watched over and assisted her in recent years; particularly, Laura Alverado, Yeimmy Hernandez, Jennifer Glade and her assistant Ruth from Canyon Hospice, and the staff at The Ridge Cottonwood senior living center. These remarkable caregivers became Margaret's loving family during the isolation of the COVID pandemic. All who cared for Margaret were blessed by her quiet strength, genuine love, and gentle kindness; characteristics that defined Margaret throughout her life.
A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Larkin Sunset Lawn in Salt Lake City. A recorded video broadcast of the service is available at https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/margaret-ann-harbertson-newey-22