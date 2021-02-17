Maxine Wright McAllister
July 15, 1925 ~ February 13, 2021
Maxine Wright McAllister, 95, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, from causes incident to age. She was born in Montpelier, Idaho, on July 15, 1925, one of six children of Clarence Lorenzo and Finch Ridd Wright. She had an idyllic childhood growing up with her twin sister, Clarine, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends all living nearby in the small Idaho community of Bennington.
Maxine was a member of the 'Greatest Generation', whose life was changed after hearing President Franklin Delano Roosevelt from a radio on her high school stage declare December 7th, 1941 as "a date which will live in infamy". The resulting World War II changed forever the lives of her family, neighbors, and friends. Almost every family in Bennington experienced loss and change due to the worldwide war.
After graduating from Montpelier High School, Maxine moved to Ogden, Utah, where she met Melvin S. McAllister. They were married on November 11, 1950. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They had three children, Kathy, Janice, and Brad. Maxine was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, serving in various positions. She had a quiet but strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Maxine was an exceptional pianist and enjoyed playing the piano well into her later years. She and Clarine were called as primary pianists at age 11. She continued serving in ward and stake music positions the rest of her life. She instilled the same love of music in her children. She was equally skilled as a seamstress, sewing beautiful clothes for her daughters and herself. She cared for every member of her family with unconditional love.
Maxine worked as a secretary for the Ogden School District, ending the last years of her career as administrative secretary at Ogden High School. She enjoyed her several bridge groups and was a member of the Child Culture Club and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, making many wonderful friends over the years.
She is survived by her twin sister, Clarine Campbell; two daughters, Kathy (Craig) Adams, and Janice (Dale) Thompsen; nine grandchildren, Shae (Mark) Oligschlaeger, Natasha (Jenness) Eldridge, Andrea (Geoff) Radford, Angie (Greg) Fisher, Rachel (McKay) Barlow, Emily (Ryan) McBride, Travis (Rachel) Thompsen, Tanna (Bill) Fox, and Cara (Tom) Fox; and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, her parents, her only son, Brad, three brothers, Ridd Wright, Harold Wright, and Robert (Jutta)Wright, one sister, Lois (Wray) Glenn, and one brother-in- aw, Wiley M. Campbell.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Debbie and Amber, as well as the aides at Mtn. Ridge Assisted Living, where she lived the last year of her life.
Funeral Services for the family will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT, with a viewing for friends the day of the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at the Ogden City Cemetery.
