Nathel Bullock Hill
December 12, 1931 ~ January 26, 2021
Nathel Bullock Hill passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was born December 12, 1931, in Ogden, Utah, to Nathan John and Emma Safrona Ellis Bullock. She grew up in the Ogden area and attended Weber County Schools.
She married Laurel Isaac Hill in Ogden, Utah, on April 17, 1948. Their vows were later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on February 21, 1962.
In 1957, she accompanied Laurel when he accepted a position for two years at Tachikawa Air Force Base, Japan. They left with four boys and came home with five.
Nathel worked at IRS as a Data Control Operator and at Hill Air Force Base as secretary in Engine Management, later to Trainers Branch.
She and her husband served in the Singapore LDS Mission in Goa, India; Ipoh, Malaysia and New Dehli, India. Later they served for five years in the Ogden LDS Temple and in a pilot program as special service missionaries in the center of Ogden.
She was a member of the Gold Spike Gem and Mineral Society and as a board member for the museum.
Nathel enjoyed rock hunting, doing beautiful arrangements around rock butterflies Laurel made, camping on their property in Lava Ranch, and all get-togethers with her family.
Nathel is survived by her children, David Laurel (Sukie) Hill, Scott Nathan Hill, Bruce Craig (Sherri) Hill, Guy Lance (Barbie) Hill and Paula (David) Dickerson; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Myrna Hoskins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurel; son, Kevin James; daughter-in-law, Susan; granddaughter, Michelle; grandsons, Joshua and Randy; her parents and seven sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.