Ronald Lance Greenwell
1935 ~ 2021
February 9, 2021, Ronald Lance Greenwell returned home to his Father in Heaven. He fought a courageous fight during the last nine years dealing with Alzheimer's Disease.
Ronald was born January 28, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Fred Orah and Florence Ellen Felton Greenwell. He was raised in Willard and Marriott, Utah and attended school in Box Elder and Weber County, graduating from Weber High School.
Ron joined the Reserves and served as a cook for a short time. Then served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission. After his mission he met a cute energetic teenage girl named Kit Thompson. After courting for a year, and upon Kit's high school graduation, they were married in the Salt Lake City temple on June 4, 1959. They quickly began their family of 6 children and an adopted daughter from Germany, as she finished high school while living in the Greenwell home.
He worked as a welder at Marquardt before selling Life Insurance throughout the Western States.
Ron was member of Backcountry Horsemen of Utah, specifically the Wasatch Front Chapter. He served as their State President for 1 year, and Utah National Delegate for a term. He participated with his wife and children in many trail rides. He loved to hunt with his cousins in the mountains of the Wasatch Front. He enjoyed golf with his father-in-law, brother-in-laws, family and friends. He also enjoyed a good game of cards. Ron was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved Home Teaching and served as an usher at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. He enjoyed his time as a temple worker at the Bountiful, Utah temple for many years.
Ronald is survived by his 6 children: Kathy (Neil) Cox, Lauri (Mark) Pickett, Dale (Karen) Greenwell, Jeff (Sunny) Greenwell, Ross Greenwell, Nanci (Jeff) Oldroyd, 15 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother Dan (Joyce) Greenwell.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Florence Greenwell, and his sweet wife Kit.
A viewing will be held at 9:45 AM preceding funeral services on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main Street Farmington, Utah 84025. Interment to Warren-West Warren Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, please follow CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing. Live-stream services available at the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.
