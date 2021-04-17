Yvonne N Farnsworth (Wolford)
Yvonne joined her heavenly father on April 11, 2021
She was born September 25 1935 to Sidney Munroe and Lillian Blanche Jean Wolford in Weber County, Utah.
Yvonne was a member of The LDS Church. She wore many hats throughout her life, friend, seamstress, dance choreographer for church roadshows, sister, aunt, Grandma, and Mom. She was an avid reader, and often a writer. She wrote this in 2003, she always had the right words.
A sincere thank you for Sylvia, who was a blessing for Mom these past months, and for Alison, Mom's Hospice Nurse.
Write a positive note a day
A beautiful scene, a flower fair, or something from the sky at night.
Something you don't want to share, that you feel is meant just for your sight?
Or, then again you could plant the seed of sharing & teaching, to others too
A pleasant thought or goodly dead that you did, or was done for you.
Love Grandma Y