SYRACUSE — A groundbreaking ceremony will be conducted in June for the new temple in Syracuse, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.
Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the church's Quorum of the Seventy will preside at the event, the exact date for which has not yet been announced, according to a church news release.
The Syracuse temple will be built on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South. The three-story structure will be about 89,000 square feet, the release said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony is by invitation only. Photos and video will be available afterward.
In addition to newly announced temples in Syracuse and Tooele, temples are under construction in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George and Taylorsville. The church has one temple in Davis County, in Bountiful.
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Syracuse temple in April 2020.