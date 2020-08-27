Thirty people stood on a grassy field in Mount Ogden Park one day over the summer to take part in filming a video. They all wore face masks and stood 6 feet apart.
A box was outlined in a pink border on the grass and 16 people stood inside it. The box was measured at 30 feet by 26, a ballpark figure for the dimensions of some Utah classrooms that normally fit 20-30 or more students in non-pandemic conditions.
The other 14 people couldn’t fit inside the pink border.
In an effort to illustrate one of the hurdles schools have to jump over with reopening to in-person learning this fall, a member of the Ogden Education Association produced the video to point out complications of teaching a full classroom in pandemic circumstances, as well as to encourage school districts to think outside the box about classrooms and space.
But it also points out a reality that no matter how much schools prepare to deal with a very contagious disease transmitted mostly by respiratory droplets, many classrooms don’t allow for 6 feet of physical distancing between students.
Health guidance that’s come out since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has stressed 6 feet of physical distancing and avoiding long periods of contact with people outside your household as some of the best ways to mitigate the disease’s spread.
Those two factors are difficult to achieve in a normal classroom setting of 20-plus kids for 80 minutes at a time, but particularly challenging this year with the Ogden, Weber and Box Elder school districts offering a return to in-person classes each day of the week.
“In some classes that will be no problem, but in other classes it would not be realistic,” Ogden district spokesperson Jer Bates said about recommended distancing. “In each class, based on the number of students and the actual space size of the classroom, our teachers are going to do the best they can at spacing the students they have.”
Throughout each district, classroom spacing will depend on each room’s intended use — such as a science lab compared to a classroom for social studies — as well as what kind of school the room is in and how old the building is.
Physical distancing is more flexible at the secondary level in OSD, Bates said, since there’s such variance between the amount of students in a core class and an elective.
District reopening plans have required teachers to rearrange the furniture in their classrooms to maximize space between desks.
Some classrooms have been able to get to the 6-foot mark after practice. Others are well short.
“The bottom line is we’re doing everything we can, understanding our limitations,” Weber district spokesperson Lane Findlay said.
The Weber district’s reopening plan spells out the scenario in a section devoted to the “moderate” precautions phase, which schools are opening under. “Maximize space between desks and tables (acknowledging that 6 feet of distance between desks is not feasible for most Utah classrooms),” reads one bullet point in the WSD plan.
“It’s going to vary by school and by classroom. Some schools where you have a lower enrollment don’t have quite as many kids in a class, you got a little bit more leeway in being able to arrange rooms and provide a little bit more distancing,” Findlay said. “It kind of varies, and then of course the subject the class itself could affect that.”
Previous drafts of school reopening plans accounted for the lack of physical space in classrooms, saying that when 6 feet of physical distancing couldn’t be achieved, masks would be required.
The average class size in the Weber district varies from 23-28 students at the elementary level, the mid-to-high 20s in junior highs and low 30s in high schools, according to Findlay.
OSD’s website indicates its average student-to-teacher ratio is 20.63 districtwide, implying some classrooms will be much closer to fitting students inside the pink border displayed in the Mount Ogden Park video than others.
To that effect, Gov. Gary Herbert’s executive order mandating mask usage in schools figures to significantly lower the risk of COVID-19 spread in classrooms, though school superintendents have repeatedly cautioned that schools aren’t COVID-free zones, hence the detailed reopening plans in place that are designed to mitigate and not eliminate COVID-19 spread.
The Davis district’s alternate-day learning schedule was implemented in part because of the inability to physically distance enough in the county’s schools.
By reducing the amount of students in the building by about half the normal amount, schools can attain physical distancing, and district officials have praised that element of the plan.
Many in-person class sizes at the high school level in Davis County that average in the high 30s or low 40s are now in the teens and 20s, according to several teachers the Standard-Examiner spoke with.
In some elementary schools, the numbers are even in the single-digits. That’s made some teachers excited about the prospect of teaching a classroom with such small numbers after years of trying to manage overloaded classes.
In general, teachers the Standard-Examiner spoke to feel they can better attend to individual students’ needs in the classroom, something that doesn’t always happen once class sizes get into the 30s and larger.
There’s also research that suggests some benefits, albeit minimal, to smaller class sizes. A 2012 report by the Washington State Institute for Public Policy examined 53 studies and evaluations on the class size subject.
The WSIPP report concluded, in part, “First, the weight of the evidence indicates that, on average, class size is related to student outcomes — smaller class sizes improve outcomes, although the overall effect appears to be small. Second, the positive effect of lowering class size is much stronger in lower school grades and weaker in the upper grades.”
No matter what happens with classrooms, there’s another rough spot to deal with: school lunch periods. They’re one of the most social parts of any school day and since kids will be eating and drinking, the masks will come off.
“Lunch is probably one of the more difficult ones with physical distancing,” Findlay said.
That’s where schools are getting more creative, having some students eat lunch in classrooms or other areas so they can spread the student body throughout the whole school.
Or, they might have more students eat outside this school year, like on a large grassy field with plenty of room to spread out.
ONLINE LEARNING: THE DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
Since so many students and parents are choosing online-only learning options, it takes bodies out of the classrooms and therefore means less people who could potentially spread or contract COVID-19.
As of last Thursday’s Ogden district board meeting, there were 1,334 K-12 students who had signed up for Ogden Online, the district’s online learning platform, according to a presentation by Superintendent Rich Nye.
As of last Monday, the amount of students signed up for Davis Connect, the Davis district’s online platform, was 6,001, according to figures provided by district spokesperson Chris Williams — and he expects that to rise.
Based on last school year’s districtwide K-12 enrollment of 72,897 students on Oct. 1, according to data kept by the Utah State Board of Education, 6,001 online students would represent 8.2% of the district’s total enrollment, if numbers this year are similar.
Using the same comparison, the percentage would be 11.6% in Ogden schools.
The increase in online learning means certain situations happen such as one elementary school class of 20 students in the Ogden district going up to 30 students due to more teachers being deployed online.
Findlay said the Weber district’s total enrollment is level with where it was last year, a slice of good news for WSD since it was fearful of an enrollment drop.
Since there’s traditionally so much movement in and out of classrooms the first few weeks of school, the full scope of online learning’s effect on physical distancing won’t be known for a while in any case.