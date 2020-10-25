OGDEN — Calvin Musselman, seeking his second term in the District 9 seat in the Utah House, said his priorities and focus haven't changed since first running for the post in 2018.
"It's the same platform as before," he said.
That is, he wants to do what he can to create good-paying jobs here so his kids and others from the area can stay. "That's the key — high-paying jobs. We have jobs, we need high-paying jobs," said Musselman, a Republican from West Haven. Bringing such occupations, he went on, entails enhancing, promoting and bolstering the educational offerings here so employers can tap from a homegrown workforce, another prong of his focus.
Musselman faces a challenge from Steve Olsen of Ogden, who unsuccessfully vied for the District 9 seat in 2014. He was recruited by Democratic leaders, he said, and he cited the narrowing margin of victory of the Republicans who have won the post over the years. Musselman defeated Democrat Kathie Darby in 2018 by a 53%-47% margin; former Rep. Jeremy Peterson, a Republican, defeated Darby in 2016 by a 55.7%-44.3% margin; and Peterson defeated Olsen in 2014 by a 56.9%-43.1% margin. In a county that leans Republican, Olsen said, the seat appears "winnable" for a Democrat.
More to his attributes, Olsen said he offers something different than what he described as the abundance of lawyers and real estate agents, like Musselman, who now serve in the Utah Legislature. "I'm different. I've been working in the Utah manufacturing sector 40 years, using facts and data to solve problems," said Olsen, a senior principal engineer for Autoliv, the supplier of automotive safety equipment.
The District 9 post covers a disparate area, stretching from central Ogden and industrial west Ogden to Marriott-Slaterville, West Haven and northern Roy. The district, Olsen maintained, is "one of the most gerrymandered ones in the state."
In his first term as a representative, Musselman noted his involvement with many others in facilitating Northrup Grumman's decision to expand in Roy, where the security and defense firm plans to create more than 2,000 jobs. He also mentioned his efforts to pass legislation aimed at expanding and bringing attention to alternative educational offerings in the area.
Creating the workforce to supply places like Northrup Grumman doesn't happen only at traditional four-year colleges — there are technical school options and apprenticeship opportunities. High schoolers can vie for certificates in certain trades before they even graduate.
Another focus for Musselman has been and will be expanding halfway houses around the state, thus reducing the concentration in Weber and Salt Lake counties. That was a priority for Peterson, Musselman's predecessor in the District 9 seat.
Scattering halfway houses more evenly around the state means those using such facilities have a higher likelihood of ending up closer to their homes and familial support systems. Halfway houses are lower-security facilities where Utah prison inmates are typically sent on their release.
More generally, Musselman puts a premium on maintaining civil discourse in the political process. "I'm a civil conservative. I don't attack negatively. I just don't think that's productive," he said.
This is actually Olsen's fourth bid for office. Aside from his 2014 bid for the District 9 seat, he ran in 2008 for a Utah Senate seat and vied in 2006 for the 1st District U.S. House seat against Rep. Rob Bishop. He was unsuccessful each time.
One of his big themes as a candidate is how he goes about making decisions, using "facts and data." "I'm a pragmatist. I take good ideas wherever they come from as long as they're based on facts and data, not ideology," Olsen said.
A big focus would be giving a voice to the more modest sectors in the district. District 9 has one of the lowest median household income levels along the Wasatch Front, he said.
"They're struggling to make ends meet," he said of many living in the sections of Ogden within District 9.
Accordingly, Olsen singled out Musselman's support of the overhaul of the state's tax system that was approved late last year, more particularly the provision calling for a hike on the sales tax on groceries, for criticism. That support, Olsen maintained, shows Musselman doesn't understand the travails of many in the district. "We need somebody that understands the people and struggles in this district," Olsen said.
Amid a strong backlash, particularly against the sales tax hike on groceries, lawmakers repealed the tax overhaul. And Musselman countered Olsen's criticism. "I grew up as a son of a mechanic and a cafeteria cook," Musselman said. "I think I understand pretty well."
Mail-in balloting has started and culminates on Nov. 3.