OGDEN — Notwithstanding last year’s scaled-back version, the Weber County Fair has had no lack of farm animals, entertainment and more over the years.
One thing has been missing, though: rides. The absence of Ferris wheels, bumper cars and the like has been a focus of periodic discussion, but fair organizers in recent years haven’t been able to secure a carnival operation with an available time slot — until now.
For the first time in perhaps a decade, a carnival will be coming to the Weber County Fair, set for Aug. 11-14. Weber County commissioners on Tuesday OK’d the contract with the California operator, Brass Ring Amusements.
“We’re super proud and excited (for) this. I think it’s just going on 10 years since we had a carnival at the fair, so we’re ecstatic,” Ashton Wilson, the fair manager, told commissioners Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic factors in the end to the carnival drought. Restrictions on activities in California to guard against the spread of the coronavirus have limited Brass Ring Amusements’ ability to operate, according to Harry Mason, chief executive officer of the carnival company, prompting the company to look to new markets.
“Utah’s a new experience for us,” he said, and the firm is excited about coming to the Beehive State. Typically, Mason said, Brass Ring Amusements has brought its Midway of Fun to fairs in California and western Nevada.
Another plus for the county — Brass Ring Amusements offered 20% of its gross sales to Weber County as part of the deal to come, double the 10% offered by another carnival operator the county had negotiated with, Wilson said. The California firm has agreed to tentatively come in 2022 and 2023 as well.
Brass Ring Amusements can handle fairs with up to 50 rides, Mason said, but he’s planning on a smaller operation in Weber County, with 16-18 rides, games of skill and food. “It’s not complete without a corndog and a funnel cake,” he said. There will be kiddie rides and thrill rides here, including a Ferris wheel and Zipper ride.
With the COVID-19 case count in Weber County and across Utah falling and more and more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, plans call for a fair come August that’s more on par with the 2019, pre-COVID-19 version. The Junior Livestock Show and a handful of entertainment activities went on last year, but as a guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus there were no food vendors, commercial booths or exhibition areas.
Organizers jokingly dubbed the 2020 installment of the event the Weber County Unfair because of the limited activities, which prompted a quip at Tuesday’s meeting from Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer. “I think it would be fair to say that this year we’re going to have a fair fair rather than an unfair fair,” he said.
Among the other planned events at the 2021 Weber County Fair are a hypnotist, a demolition derby, Indian Relay Races and walk-around entertainment. There will also be a Junior Livestock Show, among other activities.
“We’re just planning, full speed ahead,” Wilson said.
With the COVID-19 threat seemingly easing, many other summer celebrations and events that were cancelled last year due to the pandemic are expected to make a return. Ogden Twilight organizers hope for a concert series starting perhaps in August while many municipal celebrations are also set to come back.