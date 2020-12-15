OGDEN — Large-scale COVID-19 vaccination efforts are coming to Weber County, next month or soon thereafter.
The first Utahns — health care workers at two Salt Lake City hospitals — received COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, marking the formal launch of efforts in the state to inoculate the public against the virus. Christy Mulder, a nurse at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, was among the contingent of vaccine pioneers and she expressed a mix of emotions at the milestone.
She's honored, "but on the other hand, we're tired and drained," she said, citing the arduous, heartbreaking task of caring for COVID-19 patients. "To have a day like today is fairly encouraging and I'm feeling like a weight's taken off."
The initial vaccinations in Utah are going to health care workers at the University of Utah Hospital and four Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in Salt Lake City, St. George and Provo. Kristin Dascomb, Intermountain's medical director of infection prevention for employees, said Tuesday that vaccines will come to Ogden for health care workers at McKay-Dee Hospital, another Intermountain facility, soon thereafter.
Likewise, Craig Bielik, spokesperson for Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace, said that facility will be getting vaccinations for hospital staffers this week or early next week.
Beyond the doctors, nurses and other staffers who work most closely with COVID-19 patients, the waiting time for vaccinations will be a little longer. But Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said officials are working on it, hoping to get vaccines for broader use in the near term, maybe by January.
"We are working toward planning a local mass vaccination clinic starting after the first of the year," Buttars said. She didn't pinpoint a more precise timeline, saying that will depend on the availability of vaccines and when they come in.
At any rate, the cogs are whirring. Per state guidelines, those at the top of the list to get vaccinations distributed through Utah's local health department are:
- Other health care staffers working in "high-risk environments" at other hospitals beyond those targeted in the initial inoculations.
- Health care personnel at clinics, pharmacies, long-term care facilities and assisted-living facilities.
- Teaches and other school staffers.
- Police officers, firefighters and other emergency medical services employees.
The Utah Department of Health said in a timeline published online that vaccines for those groups should be ready by late December or January. Whatever the precise date, Buttars said that once vaccines come in, Weber-Morgan Health Department officials will start inviting those in the varied groups to take part in vaccination efforts. "There'll be targeted clinics and they'll sign up for blocks of appointments," Buttars said.
Intermountain Healthcare officials said Monday that others high on the list to get vaccines early include those residing in long-term care facilities, those older than 65 and people with multiple medical conditions.
Beyond all those groups, the wait for vaccines will be longer, probably until sometime in April, May or June, the second quarter of the year, Buttars said. "We're hopeful," she went on, citing the organizational efforts to get vaccines out from the federal level on down.
Given the gradual rollout of vaccinations, Angela Dunn, the Utah state epidemiologist, cautioned against thinking things will return to normal anytime soon. That will only occur when 70%-80% of the public is vaccinated, and that won't likely happen until fall 2021. Accordingly, she, like other health officials, counseled the public to continue social-distancing routines and mask use, especially through the holiday season.
Still, taking part in a press conference Tuesday with Intermountain Healthcare officials at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, she said Tuesday is a big day. The hospital's first four health care workers received vaccinations, live via a virtual press conference. "This is a huge, momentous day that gives me such joy and pride," Dunn said.
Likewise, Sophie Woodbury, one of the four LDS Hospital health care workers to be vaccinated at the press conference, called Tuesday "a hopeful day." She foresees the time when "there will be an end to all the things we are going through now."