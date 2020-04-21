WILLARD — Acting and directing was his passion, and on Monday, representatives of northern Utah's theatrical community mourned the loss of Dee Pace, the Willard man who died after contracting the new coronavirus.
"He was larger than life. That was Dee. He commanded the stage every time he was on it," said Marsha Holmes, vice president of the Heritage Theater in Perry, long one of his creative outlets.
Jim Christian, former head of musical theater studies at Weber State University, was a friend and worked with Pace on numerous productions, including "The Sound of Music." Pace variously took on the role as director, actor, singer and comedian in productions across Northern Utah and into the Salt Lake City area.
"He was an insanely gifted performer. Just crazy good with comedy," Christian said. "He definitely had charisma."
Pace, who died Saturday, didn't make his mark only in theater. He also served in education, as an instructor and administrator at various Northern Utah schools. Mark Taylor, now the vice principal at Box Elder High School, was a student when Pace taught at Honeyville Elementary and later when he served as vice principal at Bear River High School.
"I only had the best of experiences with Mr. Pace," Taylor said. He focused on keeping school fun and making kids "feel he cared about us. He always had a smile."
Likewise, Annette Whittaker, a counselor at Box Elder High School who worked with Pace when he was vice principal there, remembers his ability to connect with students.
"Dee was a gatherer both at school and in the theater. He helped people come out of their shell and engage. He could instantly help a student or cast member feel like they belonged. He made a place for them and helped them along for not just the moment, but for the long term," Whittaker said.
The outpouring of affection from friends and acquaintances has been incredible, said Pace's daughter, Mickey Larson of Ogden — and fitting. She, too, offered words of praise, joking that it could be overwhelming being with her dad in public because he was always stopped and buttonholed by friends and others he happened to come across.
"He loved everything and had enthusiasm for everything he did. He had a razor sharp wit and was the funniest person anyone knew," she said in an email to the Standard-Examiner. "He was confidently unique and when people met him they couldn’t help but celebrate their uniqueness right beside him. To know him was to love him, and you never forgot him."
Pace, 68, contracted the coronavirus while serving as a senior missionary with wife Nedra Pace for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Detroit, Michigan, area, a relative coronavirus hotspot in the United States. Larson had offered updates on his efforts to fight the ailment via Instagram, reporting that at the end, he had been getting care at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, hospital.
"His family was virtually present and sang to him as he peacefully passed," Larson said in a post last Saturday. He became ill in mid-March, according to the LDS church, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April.
Early on, Larson said no one could visit him at his hospital given precautions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, the day before his passing, she indicated that the quarantine continued, saying nurses had "arranged for him to hear our voices." He had been fighting hard, she said, but his body "is so tired."
Larson emphasized her father's love of family, theater and the LDS church, saying a "celebration of life" would be held when COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting large gatherings are lifted. At the same time, she encouraged those who knew her father to "share his life" across social media. The memories rang out loud and clear.
"After an amazing career as an educator in the public schools, Dee was willing to keep on going, and offer our theatre student teachers his insights and mentorship," said a post on the Weber State Department of Performing Arts Facebook page. He had served as an adjunct instructor at the school, said the post.
"This man had such vision and passion in all things theatre, and it absolutely showed in every production he was involved with," read a post on the Heritage Theater Facebook page.
On Pace's own Facebook page, friends and acquaintances posted photos with him, pictures of bygone theatrical productions with him and remembrances. "You’re eternal, Mr. Pace. You will stay with all of us whose hearts you touched through your teaching, endless love and kindness," said one poster.
Holmes, from the Heritage Theater, said the area loses something with Pace's passing. "The whole community, it's a little darker now. He was just such a bright light," she said.
Across Utah, 3,213 coronavirus cases had been confirmed as of Monday, with 268 hospitalizations and 28 deaths, according to the Utah Department of Health. In Michigan, where Pace contracted coronavirus, there had been 32,000 confirmed cases as of Monday and 2,468 deaths, with the biggest concentration in Wayne County, where Detroit is located.