OGDEN — Early next month, Ogden City hopes to begin construction on a $2.15 million remodel of its west side fire station — the last of a handful of city firehouse upgrades first recommended in an audit completed over a decade ago.
Ogden City Comptroller Lisa Stout said the Ogden City Council approved more than $1 million for the remodel of fire station #4 more than a year ago. But the administration is now asking for an additional $1 million to cover higher than anticipated construction costs.
Fire Chief Mike Mathieu said project bids were significantly higher than expected. Mathieu said comparable remodels of fire stations in 2008 and 2013 cost around $1 million. He said city officials expected an increase in costs, but not a million-dollar jump.
"In the last four or five years, construction costs have really accelerated," the chief said.
When the city solicited bids for the project in 2019, five construction companies responded, Mathieu said, and all five bids were within $300,000 of each other.
If the City Council approves the new round of money, Mathieu said construction on the project could begin by May 1. Mathieu said the remodel of fire station #4 would be the final installment of firehouse upgrades recommended to the city in an independent audit conducted in 2007.
According to a Request for Proposal document, the remodel includes a full seismic upgrade, which would bring the station up to current state and local building codes. The project would also modernize the fire station for today’s fire service needs, incorporating things like a new alarm notification and fire suppression systems. Fire truck bays, sleeping quarters, restrooms, the station's kitchen, and training and office areas will also be remodeled to include new furniture, insulation, windows and doors.
Mathieu said the building will be vacated for six to seven months during construction, with personnel and equipment temporarily being stationed at other firehouses in the city.
The station, which sits at 730 W. 24th Street, serves the entire West Ogden area, the city's municipal airport and its industrial park. Built in 1960, the city administration says delaying the remodel could result in a catastrophe in the event of a large earthquake.
Council Chair Angela Choberka said a public hearing on the project has been set for 6 p.m. April 21. The council will vote on the funding at that meeting as well.