MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — Fire destroyed a barn and a vehicle here Saturday morning.
Crews from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department and North View Fire District — along with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office — responded to a structure fire at 523 N. 2800 West, according to a news release from the Weber Fire District.
The barn was “fully involved” by the time fire crews arrived; they were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, according to the Weber Fire District Facebook page.
The barn fire “appears to have been started by a heat lamp that was knocked over by the animals,” according to the release. “The homeowner believes there may have been piglets and chicks that did not survive the fire.”
In the release, Weber Fire District fire marshal and deputy chief David Reed said the structure was a total loss, and that the fire spread to a Ford truck that was also damaged. Estimated losses are $40,000.
No injuries were reported.
The Weber Fire District reminds those using heat lamps or space heaters to use only UL-listed equipment with a safety switch that turns the device off in the event it tips over. Also, remember to keep heating devices away from dry grasses and other flammables.