SALT LAKE CITY — Charges have been filed against a Salt Lake City man accused of killing a 23-year-old University of Utah student.
Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. He is also charged with abuse or desecration of a human body, a third-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
Mackenzie Lueck was reported missing on June 20 after she was last seen days before on June 17; she had just returned to Salt Lake City from a funeral in California and took a Lyft from the airport to a park in North Salt Lake. Leuck was attending the University of Utah and had been a student since 2014.
In an Associated Press report, Salt Lake City Chief Mike Brown was described as emotional during a Friday morning press conference and spoke of his informing the missing woman's family in Southern California about the arrest earlier Friday morning.
"This is one of the most difficult phone calls I've ever made," he said. Her parents are "devastated and heartbroken by this news."
Charging documents, filed Friday afternoon, indicate that Ajayi and Lueck were both in the same area of Hatch Park in North Salt Lake around 3 a.m. on June 17; Brown also stated on Friday that phone data placed both of them at the park within a minute of each other.
Brown declined to say in the press conference exactly how Lueck and Ajayi got in touch or communicated. He did however share that Ajayi acknowledged speaking with her the evening of June 16, but denied talking to her after or knowing what she looked like — despite having her photos of her on his phone, Associated Press reported.
Neighbors of Ajayi told police that he appeared to be burning something in his backyard between the dates of June 17-18, according to charging documents. Police are also searching for an individual that picked up a mattress listed for free that was disposed of during that timeframe.
During a search of Ajayi's home, police found a "fresh dig area" on Ajayi's property, which was the same place his neighbor told police he was burning something.
When the area was excavated, police found "several charred items" that appeared to be personal items of Lueck's. Other tests were performed on charred material found at the home, which appeared to be "female human tissue," according to charging documents.
Police made a DNA profile for Lueck and compared the profile to materials found in the home. The DNA profile for Lueck was consistent with the DNA profile for materials found at the scene.
Charging documents say Ajayi appears to be a "substantial danger to any other person or to the community." Online, he describes himself as working in technical support and self-published a book titled "Forge Identity" about a 15-year-old boy in Africa who witnessed multiple murders by burning to death.
Ajayi is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.
The Associated Press reported the police chief said investigators were seeking to determine if others were involved. Brown indicated that a second person was questioned at the time of his arrest and later released.
Associated Press contributed to this report.