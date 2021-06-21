BRIGHAM CITY — A Box Elder County Jail inmate experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms was taken to a local hospital Saturday night and died about an hour later, the sheriff's office said.
Thomas Jeffery Johnston, 50, was arrested Thursday on misdemeanor drug possession warrants from Box Elder Justice Court, according to a news release.
The jail booking staff was told Johnston was withdrawing from narcotics and experiencing detoxification symptoms, the release said. He was housed in an observation cell to be monitored by corrections officers and the jail medical staff.
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, Johnston told staff members he did not feel well, and after an evaluation he was taken to the hospital. His condition worsened after midnight and he died soon after, the release said.
The Northern Utah Critical Incident Team was assembled, per protocol when someone dies in custody. The Cache County Sheriff's Office will head the investigation, the release said.
The death was the first in the Box Elder jail since inmate Gary Gomez, 41, collapsed, apparently due to a medical problem, and died on Dec. 17, 2020. Gomez, of Tremonton, had been arrested on a probation violation.