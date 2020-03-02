OGDEN — An Ogden man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a shooting on 25th Street was sentenced to prison last Monday.
Devante Scott Mack, 25, was sentenced to a term of one to 15 years on one count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. He was also given a term of zero to five years in prison on one count of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Mack was ordered to serve the prison terms concurrently, meaning the prison terms will be served at the same time and will overlap.
Mack agreed to a plea deal in January that lowered a first-degree felony attempted murder charge down to aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to the lowered charge as well as the gun possession charge.
In a signed plea agreement, Mack wrote a brief description of what took place that night.
"I had a gun and I shot a guy who I felt was a danger to me," Mack wrote. "I have prior drug convictions and I had a gun."
The 25-year-old was charged after trying to shoot a man multiple times outside of the Historic Place bar in Ogden on Aug. 12, 2018. Despite multiple shots being fired, the man was not struck by the gunshots.
A detective said during an August 2019 preliminary hearing that he was roughly half a block away when the shooting took place, and he ran after Mack moments after the shooting. Another officer later joined in the pursuit of Mack, who at one point hopped over a fence during the chase before he was caught by police. The detective said it was at that fence where police found a handgun.
Investigators alleged the handgun was loaded with bullets that matched spent shell casings found just outside of the bar.
Police were able to obtain a surveillance video from the bar, which was played in court last August. The video showed a number of flashes from the gun’s muzzle just before people are seen running away from the bar.
As of Monday, Mack remained in the custody of the Weber County Jail. It was not immediately clear when he will be transferred to the Utah Department of Corrections to begin his prison term.