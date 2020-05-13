FARMINGTON — A North Salt Lake man who streamed his mother's dying moments on Facebook pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of manslaughter.
Jeffrey Antonio Langford Jr., 24, had been charged with first-degree felony murder in the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting death of Graciela Holker.
In a plea bargain in 2nd District Court, he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is set for June 23. The charge carries a penalty of one to 15 years in prison.
Langford's attorney, Mark Arrington of Clearfield, said in an interview later Tuesday the Facebook streams Langford recorded apparently showed the 45-year-old woman shot herself first and Langford then shot her in the back of the head.
The videos, Arrington said, "suggested she probably — you know, you never know — shot herself first, but she was still alive, and they suggested he then shot her in the back of the head."
Langford and Holker both were chronic alcohol and drug abusers and they were intoxicated that day, Arrington said.
He said he was prepared to argue at trial that "the shot she inflicted was probably mortal and would have been fatal anyway."
In a police probable cause statement, North Salt Lake officers said the first of three videos showed Holker with blood running from the side of her head and nose and her eyes moving.
"She shot herself right in front of me. She's not dead, I have to finish it," Langford said on the video, according to police.
Langford initially told police Holker shot herself three times, but he admitted shooting her in the back of the head after police said it would have been impossible for her to carry out the shooting that way.
Davis County also dropped as part of the plea bargain an obstruction of justice charge they had filed because evidence showed Langford moved the gun, a .22 caliber pistol, after the shooting.
Deputy Davis County Attorney Nathan Lyon said Wednesday the murder charge was filed because authorities knew there were wounds Holker could not have inflicted and because Langford have given conflicting statements to police and tampered with the scene.
But as the medical examiner reports came in and police continued to investigate, Lyon said, "It became apparent the first gunshot wound was inflicted by her in trying to commit suicide. The subsequent shots came from him, and so he was assisting her suicide."
That assessment of what happened, an assisted suicide, "was right in the heartland of manslaughter" according to Utah law, the prosecutor said.
"The first gunshot wound very well could have been fatal and he essentially finished the job," Lyon said.