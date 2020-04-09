OGDEN — Two men charged in the fatal shooting of an Ogden teenager during a home robbery are headed to separate jury trials.
Theron Farmer, 24, of Ogden, one of the suspects, unsuccessfully tried to fire his public defender, but he is now set to go on trial Jan. 11, 2021.
Farmer and Daniel Viegas-Gonzalez, 29, of Farmington, are charged in the Feb. 11, 2019, killing of Kamron Johnson in his west Ogden home.
Charging documents said the men demanded cash and pills and that Viegas-Gonzalez shot Eric Johnson, Kamron's brother, then shot Kamron, who was home sick from high school that day.
At a hearing Tuesday, 2nd District Judge Reuben Renstrom set Viegas-Gonzalez's trial for Aug. 4 after attorneys said they had not been able to reach an agreement.
Attorney Bill Morrison has joined Farmer's case as an additional public defender.
In a Feb. 25 handwritten letter to Renstrom, Farmer asked for a new public defender to replace Martin Gravis.
Farmer wrote that Gravis told him he should take a plea bargain "because I will lose at trial."
"He told me I was lying when I tried to tell him my side of this case," Farmer said.
"I told him multiple times ... I did not have a gun," Farmer said. "I'm fighting for my life. If my lawyer won't listen to me and thinks I'm guilty, how am I to prove my innocence?"
Both defendants are charged with first-degree felony charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, plus second-degree obstructing justice.
Taylorsville attorney Bill Morrison recently joined Farmer's defense as a second public defender.
Morrison said in an interview Wednesday that Gravis also remains on the case.
Farmer's letter to Renstrom "was ill-taken, frankly," Morrison said. He said Gravis "was doing a really good job" on Farmer's defense.
During a preliminary hearing last year, Eric Johnson said Viegas-Gonzalez did all the shooting.
According to charging documents, the defendants each told detectives the other did the shootings. Farmer said after he saw Viegas-Gonzalez shoot Eric Johnson, he went along with the rest of the robbery out of fear that he would be shot too.
In January, the Weber County Attorney's Office notified the court they would not seek the death penalty against either defendant.
Both defendants remain held without bail at the Weber County Jail.