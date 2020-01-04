SYRACUSE — Go back to Sept. 13, 2019, on a warm summer night at Roy High's football field.
At the start of the fourth quarter between Roy and Syracuse, the Royals led 21-20 and would take a 28-20 lead on the fourth play of the final quarter.
A conversation around that time between Syracuse High's head football coach Mike Knight and offensive coordinator Braden Hamblin sheds light on what the Titans' thought process for the rest of that game — as well as most of their season — would be.
"That Roy game I was telling Braden, and I know he was thinking the same thing, in overtime and the fourth quarter, there is no one else touching the football. He’s our guy," Knight said.
The 'our guy': Syracuse senior quarterback Bridger Hamblin.
The Titans ran 24 plays during the remainder of the game. Hamblin either threw passes or ran on 18 of the next 24 plays, including runs on all five plays of the Titans' final and ultimately game-winning drive in double overtime.
One player doesn't define a team, but opponents' first defensive worry when facing Syracuse was always the speedy senior.
Hamblin threw for 2,203 yards, completed 67.5% of his passes and tossed 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.
He rushed for 956 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the Titans to the Region 1 championship and a berth in the 6A state quarterfinals.
Hamblin is the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Football Most Valuable Player.
"I always knew that I was capable of having a bigger role, but that's not what I'm about. I didn't really need that bigger role but I had a good season and things were going my way so we were just doing what the team needs," Bridger Hamblin said.
This season was particularly memorable for Hamblin because his older brother, Braden, was the offensive coordinator.
Often, they'd see the opposing defense the same way and would thinking of running the same play at the same time.
"It was just great, I loved it. I love him, he's probably my biggest role model in life ," Bridger Hamblin said.
Knight was impressed with the younger Hamblin's approach to the season, his lead-by-example attitude with the team and his current approach to the prospect of playing college football.
At 5-foot-10, he's likely not being looked at as a quarterback but is open to playing any position if he ends up on a college team.
"He could care less about all those numbers. He's the type of kid that makes it easy to coach because he wants to win more than anything," Knight said.
Hamblin says he was getting pretty high on himself after the Roy game and looked at his stats a lot, then stopped looking at them after the Titans lost by 12 the next week against Fremont.
Knight was also impressed with Hamblin particularly for gutting out an ankle injury during the game that ultimately decided the region championship: the Sept. 5 televised Thursday night tilt at Weber.
The Warriors were about to literally run away with a win the way they started the second half, but Syracuse fought back.
Hamblin sprinted around the edge for a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game with 4:58 left and limped back to the sideline after spraining his ankle in the second half.
On the final drive, which would end in a 37-yard, game-winning field goal by sophomore Bennett Carlson, Hamblin completed all six of his passes and led the Titans from their own 20-yard line to the Weber 20 in the span of 66 seconds.
"Weber hadn't been beat in region anyway in like two years, so that was a big win and it was televised, too. I was on cloud nine that night. I had sprained my ankle pretty bad in that game," Hamblin said. "Honestly, when I'm out there on the field and all the adrenaline, running around, I don't feel it. As soon as the play's over, (the ankle is) just like throbbing and killing me."
He didn't practice the week of the Roy game because of the ankle, then rushed for 158 yards, threw for 148 and had a hand in all six Syracuse touchdowns that night.
There were some high hopes in 2018 for Hamblin, too, but after an overall tough year, he and the Titans as a whole flew a bit under the radar.
It took all of one game, the season-opener against Granger where he had 329 yards of offense and six touchdowns, for teams to see that he was going to be their biggest problem of the season.