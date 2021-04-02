It wasn’t the ending the Fremont High girls basketball team wanted but, more than a month ago, playing on national TV in Florida wasn’t even on the Silverwolves’ radar.
The program’s second trip to the Geico Nationals tournament in seven years ended in the semifinals Friday in Fort Myers, Florida, via a 64-54 loss to unbeaten Westlake (Georgia).
A month after the Silverwolves won Utah's 6A state championship with a 26-0 record, avenging two years of playoff heartbreak and sending an accomplished senior class out on a high note, they took the floor again in a junior college basketball arena two time zones away.
This one was against a much tougher team.
Toward the end of the ESPNU broadcast, the commentators noted one statistic that was the ultimate difference. Fremont committed 20 turnovers and Westlake scored 30 points off those turnovers.
A push-and-pull game started with the Lions taking an early lead off the back of steals and fastbreaks.
Westlake guards Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson combined for 51 points. Johnson had nine assists and seven steals.
Fremont trailed by double digits in both the first and third quarters, then came back within touching distance both times.
In the fourth quarter, an Emma Calvert putback off a missed free throw cut the score to 49-48, but Westlake forced a few turnovers, cashed in at the other end and advanced to Saturday morning’s championship game against Paul VI (Virginia).
“They’re really great at getting into the lanes and getting their hands on balls,” Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout said during a halftime interview on ESPNU. “They’re speeding us up and we're not doing a good job at responding and adjusting right now.”
After an opening flurry of fast breaks, Westlake led 22-11 in the first quarter before a 3-pointer from Mia Austin and a Maggie Mendelson bucket inside cut the lead to 22-16 going to the second.
That’s when Mendelson got her hands all over the game, ending the first half with 17 points and drawing praise from the broadcast team, not just for her performance but for her desire to play both basketball and volleyball at the same time in college.
Mendelson is ranked No. 21 in the class of 2023 national recruiting rankings for basketball and at one time was ranked No. 2 in national volleyball recruiting rankings for that class.
Westlake coach Hilda Hankerson, during a halftime interview with ESPNU, said her team needed to play better help-side defense on Mendelson. The Lions held her to six points in the second half and opened up the perimeter for Fremont 3-pointers.
The Silverwolves shot 3 of 16 from deep. Averee Porter hit a 3 on the first possession of the second half, then Westlake built a 14-point lead and looked set to cruise.
Porter got an and-one bucket to fall, then Calvert made two free throws to cut it to 45-39, and it was 49-41 at the third quarter break.
Sandwiched between that was something not seen in high school basketball in the state of Utah and something that Dalebout has long advocated for: forcing a shot clock violation on defense.
A fastbreak basket by Mendelson cut the lead to 49-45 and forced a Westlake timeout early in the fourth. A Calvert putback off a missed free throw got it to 49-48, but Westlake sped the game up again and soon led 60-50.
Mendelson finished with 23 points and six rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting. Calvert had 13 points with 11 rebounds, Porter scored eight, Austin scored seven and Ashley Oliver scored three.