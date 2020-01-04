OFFENSE

MITCH STRATFORD

Fremont

Quarterback • Senior

Stratford threw for 3,135 yards, 24 touchdowns and averaged 16.9 yards per completion.

HAYDEN TOONE

Farmington

Running back • Senior

Toone rushed for 794 yards, eight touchdowns, averaged 5.5 yards per carry, had 124 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

ANDRES ESPARZA

Northridge

Running back • Senior

Esparza rushed for 836 yards, two touchdowns, averaged 7.3 yards per carry and caught 30 passes for 491 yards with four scores.

BRANDON BARAY

Fremont

Receiver • Senior

Baray caught 36 passes for 971 yards, an average of 27 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Baray totaled 36 tackles, returned two interceptions for touchdowns and blocked a field goal.

COOPER CRABTREE

Ogden

Receiver • Senior

Crabtree caught 49 passes for 953 yards and seven touchdowns on offense and totaled 45 tackles with one interception on defense.

JAXON WHITNEY

Fremont

Receiver • Senior

In nine games, Whitney caught 58 passes for 981 yards and six touchdowns.

TAKEO KANO

Farmington

Offensive line • Senior

Kano blocked for an offense that averaged 29.9 points and 362.5 yards of offense per game.

JACKSON MCAULEY

Weber

Offensive line • Senior

McCauley blocked for a running attack that rushed for 2,001 yards and 23 touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 6.35 yards per carry.

RYKER KEELE

Morgan

Offensive line • Junior

Keele played center for the Trojans, which averaged 33.2 points per game in 12 games played.

CORMAC BOYER

Roy

Offensive line • Senior

Boyer blocked for a Royals offense that averaged 35.6 points and 450.8 yards of offense per game, including 223.3 rush yards per game, 6.6 yards per carry and 29 rushing touchdowns.

AARON CARTY

Bonneville

Offensive line • Senior

Carty blocked for a rushing offense that had six 100-yard games and, defensively, totaled 45 tackles with six tackles-for-loss at defensive line.

NATE WHEATLEY

Box Elder

Return specialist • Senior

Wheatley totaled 580 kick return yards and 71 punt return yards with one kickoff returned for touchdown. Wheatley also gained 623 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions on defense.

DEFENSE

CHARLIE GARDINER

Davis

Defensive line • Junior

In 10 games, Gardiner totaled 9.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 26 total tackles.

JORDAN MCKEAN

Fremont

Defensive line • Senior

McKean totaled 54 total tackles with 15 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games.

BRADLEY LAWSON

Farmington

Defensive line • Senior

Lawson totaled nine sacks, five tackles-for-loss and 26 tackles in nine games.

CHANDLER WILLIAMS

Farmington

Linebacker • Senior

Williams totaled 109 tackles with eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one interception.

CHASE BUTLER

Ogden

Linebacker • Senior

Butler totaled 97 total tackles with one sack on defense. Offensively, he rushed for 847 yards, eight touchdowns and had 475 receiving yards with three scores.

TYLER SHORT

Weber

Linebacker • Senior

Short totaled 92 tackles with 41 solo stops, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception.

DYLAN BROOKS

Bountiful

Linebacker • Senior

Brooks totaled 115 tackles — 33 solo — with four tackles-for-loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and rushed for 181 yards on offense.

HENRY HARPER

Bountiful

Safety • Senior

Harper had 101 total tackles with 48 solo stops, five tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles and one interception on defense, to go with two receiving touchdowns and one kickoff returned for touchdown.

KOBE RUSCH

Syracuse

Safety • Senior

Rusch totaled 67 total tackles — 53 solo — with 12 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdown and two forced fumbles. On offense, Rusch completed 5 of 8 passes for 180 yards and two scores, and caught one touchdown pass.

KYLE ROBERTS

Davis

Defensive back • Senior

Roberts totaled 56 tackles with 24 solo stops, four tackles-for-loss and four interceptions.

BRITTON WATTS

Roy

Kicker • Sophomore

Watts converted all eight of his field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards and made 49 of 50 extra-point attempts.

