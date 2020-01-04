OFFENSE
MITCH STRATFORD
Fremont
Quarterback • Senior
Stratford threw for 3,135 yards, 24 touchdowns and averaged 16.9 yards per completion.
HAYDEN TOONE
Farmington
Running back • Senior
Toone rushed for 794 yards, eight touchdowns, averaged 5.5 yards per carry, had 124 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.
ANDRES ESPARZA
Northridge
Running back • Senior
Esparza rushed for 836 yards, two touchdowns, averaged 7.3 yards per carry and caught 30 passes for 491 yards with four scores.
BRANDON BARAY
Fremont
Receiver • Senior
Baray caught 36 passes for 971 yards, an average of 27 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Baray totaled 36 tackles, returned two interceptions for touchdowns and blocked a field goal.
COOPER CRABTREE
Ogden
Receiver • Senior
Crabtree caught 49 passes for 953 yards and seven touchdowns on offense and totaled 45 tackles with one interception on defense.
JAXON WHITNEY
Fremont
Receiver • Senior
In nine games, Whitney caught 58 passes for 981 yards and six touchdowns.
TAKEO KANO
Farmington
Offensive line • Senior
Kano blocked for an offense that averaged 29.9 points and 362.5 yards of offense per game.
JACKSON MCAULEY
Weber
Offensive line • Senior
McCauley blocked for a running attack that rushed for 2,001 yards and 23 touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 6.35 yards per carry.
RYKER KEELE
Morgan
Offensive line • Junior
Keele played center for the Trojans, which averaged 33.2 points per game in 12 games played.
CORMAC BOYER
Roy
Offensive line • Senior
Boyer blocked for a Royals offense that averaged 35.6 points and 450.8 yards of offense per game, including 223.3 rush yards per game, 6.6 yards per carry and 29 rushing touchdowns.
AARON CARTY
Bonneville
Offensive line • Senior
Carty blocked for a rushing offense that had six 100-yard games and, defensively, totaled 45 tackles with six tackles-for-loss at defensive line.
NATE WHEATLEY
Box Elder
Return specialist • Senior
Wheatley totaled 580 kick return yards and 71 punt return yards with one kickoff returned for touchdown. Wheatley also gained 623 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions on defense.
DEFENSE
CHARLIE GARDINER
Davis
Defensive line • Junior
In 10 games, Gardiner totaled 9.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 26 total tackles.
JORDAN MCKEAN
Fremont
Defensive line • Senior
McKean totaled 54 total tackles with 15 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games.
BRADLEY LAWSON
Farmington
Defensive line • Senior
Lawson totaled nine sacks, five tackles-for-loss and 26 tackles in nine games.
CHANDLER WILLIAMS
Farmington
Linebacker • Senior
Williams totaled 109 tackles with eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one interception.
CHASE BUTLER
Ogden
Linebacker • Senior
Butler totaled 97 total tackles with one sack on defense. Offensively, he rushed for 847 yards, eight touchdowns and had 475 receiving yards with three scores.
TYLER SHORT
Weber
Linebacker • Senior
Short totaled 92 tackles with 41 solo stops, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception.
DYLAN BROOKS
Bountiful
Linebacker • Senior
Brooks totaled 115 tackles — 33 solo — with four tackles-for-loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and rushed for 181 yards on offense.
HENRY HARPER
Bountiful
Safety • Senior
Harper had 101 total tackles with 48 solo stops, five tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles and one interception on defense, to go with two receiving touchdowns and one kickoff returned for touchdown.
KOBE RUSCH
Syracuse
Safety • Senior
Rusch totaled 67 total tackles — 53 solo — with 12 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdown and two forced fumbles. On offense, Rusch completed 5 of 8 passes for 180 yards and two scores, and caught one touchdown pass.
KYLE ROBERTS
Davis
Defensive back • Senior
Roberts totaled 56 tackles with 24 solo stops, four tackles-for-loss and four interceptions.
BRITTON WATTS
Roy
Kicker • Sophomore
Watts converted all eight of his field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards and made 49 of 50 extra-point attempts.