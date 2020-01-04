OFFENSE

WYATT EVERTSEN

Quarterback • Senior

Evertsen threw for 2,529 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions, averaged 13.8 yards per completion and scored six rushing touchdowns.

ANTHONY FLORES

Ben Lomond

Running back • Senior

Flores rushed for 750 yards on 5.8 yards per carry with four touchdowns and totaled 105 tackles with five interceptions on defense.

COLE WARDLE

Woods Cross

Running back • Senior

Wardle rushed for 747 yards and three touchdowns, and had 178 receiving yards with one TD.

SAMUEL ADAMS

Syracuse

Receiver • Senior

Adams caught 50 passes for 824 yards and nine touchdowns.

PETER STEVENSON

Davis

Receiver • Senior

Stevenson caught 35 passes for 716 yards and seven touchdowns and handled kicking duties for the Darts, going 6 of 9 on field goals, 24 of 27 on extra points and averaging 37.9 yards per punt.

JACK CAMERON

Morgan

Receiver • Senior

Cameron caught 42 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns to go with 152 punt return yards and one TD on special teams.

TREVOR LEWIS

Weber

Offensive line • Senior

KAMRON SORENSON

Syracuse

Offensive line • Senior

DAWSON FANNIN

Bonneville

Offensive line • Senior

KARSON PAYNE

Ogden

Offensive line • Senior

CHARLIE JOHNSON

Bountiful

Offensive line • Senior

OTTO TIA

Northridge

Return specialist • Senior

Tia had 484 combined return yards, averaged 27.1 yards per kick return and caught 39 passes for 647 yards with three touchdowns on offense.

DEFENSE

CONNOR WATKINS

Morgan

Defensive line • Senior

Watkins totaled 51 tackles with eight tackles-for-loss, seven sacks and one fumble recovery, according to reported team stats.

BRAXTON CHRISTENSEN

Bear River

Defensive line • Junior

Christensen totaled 25 tackles with 10 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

GRIFFIN HESS

Woods Cross

Defensive line • Junior

Hess totaled 47 tackles with 11 tackles-for-loss and five sacks.

TY STEPHENS

Bonneville

Linebacker • Senior

Stephens totaled 94 tackles with 67 solo stops, three tackles-for-loss and one sack.

SAM TRUSTY

Viewmont

Linebacker • Senior

Trusty totaled 67 tackles in nine reported games with nine tackles-for-loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked field goal. Offensively, he rushed for 520 yards with six scores.

NIC ERICKSON

Weber

Linebacker • Senior

Erickson had 85 total tackles — 41 solo — with four tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

CARSON HILL

Roy

Linebacker • Senior

Hill led Roy in total tackles with 70, with 46 solo tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.

CANNON DEVRIES

Weber

Secondary • Sophomore

DeVries had 27 total tackles with 20 solo stops, four interceptions, one tackle-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. On offense, DeVries totaled 407 receiving yards with four touchdowns and returned a punt for a TD.

REN FONNESBECK

Bear River

Secondary • Senior

Fonnesbeck totaled 38 tackles with 34 solo stops and four interceptions on defense. Fonnesbeck threw for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense with five rushing scores.

ANDREW QUINTON

Farmington

Secondary • Senior

Quinton had 38 total tackles with two tackles-for-loss and one interception on defense, 514 receiving yards and three scores on offense and 180 return yards on special teams.

ULRIC SUTTON

Layton Christian

Secondary • Senior

In nine games, Sutton had 78 total tackles, two sacks and three interceptions on defense, 529 return yards on special teams and 619 yards of total offense with three total touchdowns.

RYAN MARKS

Farmington

Kicker/Punter • Senior

Marks averaged 38.4 yards per punt with a long punt of 58 yards and 11 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Marks went 6 of 8 on field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards.

