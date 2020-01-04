OFFENSE
WYATT EVERTSEN
Quarterback • Senior
Evertsen threw for 2,529 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions, averaged 13.8 yards per completion and scored six rushing touchdowns.
ANTHONY FLORES
Ben Lomond
Running back • Senior
Flores rushed for 750 yards on 5.8 yards per carry with four touchdowns and totaled 105 tackles with five interceptions on defense.
COLE WARDLE
Woods Cross
Running back • Senior
Wardle rushed for 747 yards and three touchdowns, and had 178 receiving yards with one TD.
SAMUEL ADAMS
Syracuse
Receiver • Senior
Adams caught 50 passes for 824 yards and nine touchdowns.
PETER STEVENSON
Davis
Receiver • Senior
Stevenson caught 35 passes for 716 yards and seven touchdowns and handled kicking duties for the Darts, going 6 of 9 on field goals, 24 of 27 on extra points and averaging 37.9 yards per punt.
JACK CAMERON
Morgan
Receiver • Senior
Cameron caught 42 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns to go with 152 punt return yards and one TD on special teams.
TREVOR LEWIS
Weber
Offensive line • Senior
KAMRON SORENSON
Syracuse
Offensive line • Senior
DAWSON FANNIN
Bonneville
Offensive line • Senior
KARSON PAYNE
Ogden
Offensive line • Senior
CHARLIE JOHNSON
Bountiful
Offensive line • Senior
OTTO TIA
Northridge
Return specialist • Senior
Tia had 484 combined return yards, averaged 27.1 yards per kick return and caught 39 passes for 647 yards with three touchdowns on offense.
DEFENSE
CONNOR WATKINS
Morgan
Defensive line • Senior
Watkins totaled 51 tackles with eight tackles-for-loss, seven sacks and one fumble recovery, according to reported team stats.
BRAXTON CHRISTENSEN
Bear River
Defensive line • Junior
Christensen totaled 25 tackles with 10 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.
GRIFFIN HESS
Woods Cross
Defensive line • Junior
Hess totaled 47 tackles with 11 tackles-for-loss and five sacks.
TY STEPHENS
Bonneville
Linebacker • Senior
Stephens totaled 94 tackles with 67 solo stops, three tackles-for-loss and one sack.
SAM TRUSTY
Viewmont
Linebacker • Senior
Trusty totaled 67 tackles in nine reported games with nine tackles-for-loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked field goal. Offensively, he rushed for 520 yards with six scores.
NIC ERICKSON
Weber
Linebacker • Senior
Erickson had 85 total tackles — 41 solo — with four tackles-for-loss and three sacks.
CARSON HILL
Roy
Linebacker • Senior
Hill led Roy in total tackles with 70, with 46 solo tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.
CANNON DEVRIES
Weber
Secondary • Sophomore
DeVries had 27 total tackles with 20 solo stops, four interceptions, one tackle-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. On offense, DeVries totaled 407 receiving yards with four touchdowns and returned a punt for a TD.
REN FONNESBECK
Bear River
Secondary • Senior
Fonnesbeck totaled 38 tackles with 34 solo stops and four interceptions on defense. Fonnesbeck threw for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense with five rushing scores.
ANDREW QUINTON
Farmington
Secondary • Senior
Quinton had 38 total tackles with two tackles-for-loss and one interception on defense, 514 receiving yards and three scores on offense and 180 return yards on special teams.
ULRIC SUTTON
Layton Christian
Secondary • Senior
In nine games, Sutton had 78 total tackles, two sacks and three interceptions on defense, 529 return yards on special teams and 619 yards of total offense with three total touchdowns.
RYAN MARKS
Farmington
Kicker/Punter • Senior
Marks averaged 38.4 yards per punt with a long punt of 58 yards and 11 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Marks went 6 of 8 on field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards.