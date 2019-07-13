The Ogden Raptors completed a four-game sweep of Idaho Falls on Saturday thanks to Jeronimo Castro and Mother Nature.
Ogden built a 3-1 lead that became a rain-shortened, five-inning win to end the series, moving the Raptors to a scintillating 21-6 on the season.
Castro's fifth inning proved clutch for the Raptors. With rain falling and thunder clapping, Ogden's starter picked up three outs in only six pitches to retire the Chukars (14-11), making it possible for the game to be complete by rule, if needed.
It was needed.
Tre Todd led off the top of the sixth with a double for the Raptors before umpires pulled players off the field. After 31 minutes under rain delay, the game was called.
Ogden's grip on the Pioneer League South Division first-half race is tightening. With Grand Junction losing 7-3 to Great Falls on Saturday, the Raptors now lead the Rockies by seven games with 11 remaining.
In the second inning, Brandon Lewis led off reaching when hit by a pitch. With two outs, Andrew Shaps delivered for the Raptors with a single to score Lewis, creating a 1-0 lead.
With one out in the third, outfielder Andy Pages ripped a triple off the wall in right field. He scored when Sam McWilliams, who was hit by a pitch, stole second and the throw from Chukars catcher Michael Emodi sailed into centerfield.
McWilliams scored during the same play when the throw in from centerfielder Isaiah Henry got away at third base and went out of play, making Ogden's lead 3-0.
Idaho Falls got on the board in the fourth inning after second-round draft pick Brady McConnell doubled with one out and stole third base. He scored on a two-out single from Emodi but Castro struck out Henry with two runners on to end the threat.
Castro also pitched around a one-out double in the second. He struck out six batters, walked one and allowed three hits in his five-inning, complete-game win.
The Raptors now travel to Missoula for a four-game series against the Osprey (15-12), who are effectively tied for first in the North Division with Idaho Falls. That series begins at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
TRANSACTIONS
Player movement continues to be subdued when compared to the last three seasons but the Los Angeles Dodgers did make two moves affecting the Raptors on Saturday.
Infielder Moises Perez, only 21 but in his sixth season in the Dodgers, was released. Perez hit .206 in 11 games this season. Right-handed pitcher Mark Mixon was called up from the Arizona League. This year's 26th round draft pick allowed two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched in the AZL.