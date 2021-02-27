Saturday's afternoon contest between Weber State men's basketball and Sacramento State played out much like the Thursday battle: physical, few runs of offense for either team and plenty of free throws.
But while WSU pulled away Thursday for a nine-point win, Saturday's game came down to the wire with 13 ties and 14 lead changes.
The final change came with 1.6 seconds left when WSU senior guard Isiah Brown pushed up court, blew past Brandon Davis and scooped in an uncontested layup, giving Weber State a 72-70 win and a two-game sweep in Sacramento.
"It worked out perfectly. Isiah had a little bit of an opening, got there and of course he's a really good finisher. And we got the layup we needed," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said.
Weber State improved to 16-5 overall and 11-3 in Big Sky play, clinching a first-round bye and a top-three seed in the conference tournament in two weeks.
Zahir Porter led WSU with 20 points and four assists, playing an impactful 37 minutes. Brown scored 18 points, and freshman Dillon Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Ethan Esposito did his usual damage for Sacramento State (7-10, 4-8), totaling 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Brown's winning bucket ended a nailbiting final six minutes. Sac State took its first lead in eight minutes with an 8-3 run, going up 59-57 with 6:16 left. Porter and Davis then traded 3s to switch the lead twice more and setting up the final stretch.
Jones was the forerunner to Brown's heroics. Late in the shot clock, he took the ball from the perimeter, pivoted at 10 feet and turned in a push shot for a 68-66 lead. Then, with 30 seconds left, guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara backed down his defender in the block and took a double team, then hit a cutting Jones in the paint for a 70-68 lead.
After a timeout, the Hornets fumbled a perimeter sequence but Christian Terrell gathered the loose ball near half court, dribbled hard and stepped into a 20-footer that found the bottom of the net with 8.1 seconds left, setting up Brown's coast-to-coast winner.
"That was a hell of a college basketball game today. It was two teams playing as hard as you can play, letting it all out on the court. I knew they were going to come out and play that way, senior night, they were emotional and energized," Rahe said. "Their coach just told me that was one of the better games they've played all year ... we just had to find a way."
WSU shot just 5 of 17 from deep. Porter and Brown were 4 of 8, everyone else shot 1 of 9 — but WSU still converted 28 of 54 (51.9%) overall. Dontay Bassett added eight points on a 6-of-6 mark from the foul line.
The charity stripe played a big role. Outside of Bassett, Weber shot 5 of 9 from the line. But it was worse for Sac State, who went 11 of 21 and took three separate 0-for-2 trips in the second half.
Three of those misses came late, with Terrell missing two freebies with 2:25 left and Esposito missing the front-end of a bonus trip a minute later.
Because Montana held on to two close, ugly games to sweep Idaho State in Pocatello, the Bengals fell to 7-5 in league play and assured WSU of its top-three spot.
Eastern Washington remains in first at 11-2, with Southern Utah in second at 10-2, and WSU next at 11-3.
Weber State finishes with a home series against Northern Colorado (10-9, 6-7), who split a home series with Portland State (9-10, 6-6) this weekend.
Eastern closes at home with Idaho State (12-9, 7-5), while Southern Utah plays only its second road series of the year at Portland State.
WOMEN WIN AGAIN
Weber State scored the first six points of overtime, Emma Torbert scored six points and made 4 of 4 free throws in the extra period, and WSU women's basketball defeated Sacramento State 75-69 at the Dee Events Center, winning two straight after going 0-17 to start the season.
Daryn Hickok continued her scoring ways, leading WSU (2-17, 2-14) with 25 points. All five starters were in double figures for the Wildcats, which got zero bench points Saturday. Torbert and Aloma Solovi each scored 13 points, and Dominique Williams and Kori Pentzer each added 12.
WSU shot 9 of 16 from the 3-point line.