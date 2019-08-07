Weber State vs. Sacramento State 06
Buy Now

Weber State's Brekkott Chapman shoots a free throw in the first half of a game against Sacramento State on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.

 MATT HERP, Standard-Examiner

Both of Weber State men's basketball seniors from last season will continue their careers after leaving WSU.

Roy native Brekkott Chapman has signed to play for s.Oliver Würzburg, a team in the Basketball Bundesliga, which is Germany's first-division professional league.

Brekkott Chapman mug shot weber state 2018-19

Chapman

Chapman is "an agile four-man with a stable throw and a keen eye for his teammates," a translation of Würzburg's news release about signing Chapman reads.

The 6-foot-9 forward is expected to start alongside former Indiana University player Will Sheehey in Würzburg's frontcourt, the team says.

In two seasons, Chapman left Weber State tied for fifth in all-time blocks (100, tied with Braxton). His blocks-per-game average of 1.67 is second in program history and his 3-point shooting clip of 43.1 percent is third all-time (behind Dusty Baker, 47.1, and Scott Bamforth, 44.6).

Zach Braxton mug shot weber state 2018-19

Braxton

Former WSU center Zach Braxton has signed to play with the Kapfenberg Bulls, a team in Austria's first division of professional basketball, according to a social media post from the agency representing him. Kapfenberg's recent success means it has also played played in three consecutive FIBA Europe Cup competitions.

Braxton finished as Weber State’s all-time career leader in games started at 125 and fifth in games played at 128.

Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @bhein3/@WeberHQ and at facebook.com/WeberStateSports.

Tags

Brett Hein is the sports editor and covers Weber State sports for the Standard-Examiner.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!