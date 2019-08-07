Both of Weber State men's basketball seniors from last season will continue their careers after leaving WSU.
Roy native Brekkott Chapman has signed to play for s.Oliver Würzburg, a team in the Basketball Bundesliga, which is Germany's first-division professional league.
Chapman is "an agile four-man with a stable throw and a keen eye for his teammates," a translation of Würzburg's news release about signing Chapman reads.
The 6-foot-9 forward is expected to start alongside former Indiana University player Will Sheehey in Würzburg's frontcourt, the team says.
In two seasons, Chapman left Weber State tied for fifth in all-time blocks (100, tied with Braxton). His blocks-per-game average of 1.67 is second in program history and his 3-point shooting clip of 43.1 percent is third all-time (behind Dusty Baker, 47.1, and Scott Bamforth, 44.6).
Former WSU center Zach Braxton has signed to play with the Kapfenberg Bulls, a team in Austria's first division of professional basketball, according to a social media post from the agency representing him. Kapfenberg's recent success means it has also played played in three consecutive FIBA Europe Cup competitions.
Braxton finished as Weber State’s all-time career leader in games started at 125 and fifth in games played at 128.