The Utah Jazz usually try to look out for local college products during the pre-NBA draft workout season, but this one is a even more hometown than that.
Roy native and Weber State alumnus Brekkott Chapman will work out during one session of Jazz workouts Saturday, the team announced Friday.
Chapman played 60 career games at Weber State after transferring from the University of Utah, averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest as a senior.
The 6-foot-9 forward concluded his WSU career fifth all-time in blocked shots (100) and third in career 3-point shooting percentage (43.1%). In two seasons, his blocks average of 1.67 per game is second best in school history.
Chapman’s workout session includes the following players: Luka Asceric (Austria), Terry Harris (North Carolina A&T), Sagaba Konate (West Virginia), Martin Krampelj (Creighton) and Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State).
Recent similar workout invitations for WSU players include Ryan Richardson, Jeremy Senglin and Scott Bamforth (as well as eventual NBA draftees Joel Bolomboy and Damian Lillard).
As an early entrant, WSU senior-to-be Jerrick Harding said the Jazz had interest in bringing him in for a workout but couldn’t find the right dates before Harding withdrew from the draft at the May 29 deadline to return to school.