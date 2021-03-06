The sweetest and most gentlewoman who we call mom, grandma, aunt, sister and friend passed through Heavens Gates on March 2, 2021.
Bessie Chappell Taylor
She was born into this world 95 years go to Ardeen Okerlund and Lee Ron Chappell in the small town of Lyman, Utah.
In 1945 Mom married her handsome Navy man who also was her high school crush, Harold "R" Taylor. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple for not only time but for eternity. They were blessed with 63 joyful years together until his passing in 2008.
Together, they raised, loved, and supported nine children: Elmo (Pat) Taylor, South Weber; Calvin Taylor, St. George; Ron (Linda) Taylor, Logandale, NV; Sharleen (Jeff) Anderson, Hooper; Sarah (Ron) Broad, St. George; Arverd (Cindy) Taylor, Clinton; Abby (Brent) Stuart, Uintah; Merwin (Velate) Taylor, Syracuse; Ruth (Ron) Spanish Fork.
Our Mother lived a simple but meaningful life. Coming home to grandma's was just that, HOME, where the spirit of love was so strong and felt by all. Having raised nine children, she mastered the art of cooking as well as an accomplished seamstress. After her children were mostly raised, she began planning, creating and making quilts which her children, grands, and greats will truly cherish forever.
Our Mother was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a good and kind person to everyone. She loved serving in all the positions she was asked to serve in especially in the Manti and St. George temples where her and our dad were temple ordinance workers. She was and is our Angel in white.
A very special thank you to Merwin and Velate for their love and compassion having our mom in their home for the last 7 months of her life. And to Julie and Joy of Brio Hospice. They truly brought peace and joy into our mother's life with their tender care.
As our mother joins our father after 13 years, she leaves behind her children and spouses, 69 grandchildren, 81 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Sister Ruth (Calvin) Mills of Bountiful, Utah. Sister-in-law Lorna (Keith) Busenbark, Sun River, Utah.
With mask's required, funeral services will be held at the Syracuse 2nd ward building, 2228 S 1660 W in Syracuse, Utah. 11:00 am with a viewing prior, 9:00-10:30. Interment, Syracuse Cemetery.
Services will be lives streamed at the bottom of Bessie obituary on Myers Mortuary's website.
Services are under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com