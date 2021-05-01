Bonnie Lou Glenn Gowers
Bonnie Lou Glenn Gowers died peacefully April 28, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. Bonnie was born October 6, 1951, to John James and Gwendolyn Wahlen Glenn in Delta, Utah. She attended schools in Nephi, Utah; Gardena, California; Sacramento, California; and Salt Lake City, Utah. After graduating from Olympus High School, she attended Brigham Young University, where she received her baccalaureate degree in Elementary Education in 1973. She then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern Italy.
Returning home, she taught Italian at the Provo Missionary Training Center. She went on to teach first and second grades for many years in the Murray School District and later in the Davis School District at Clinton Elementary, where she retired from teaching.
Bonnie married Clyde Jay Gowers on July 6, 1989, in the Salt Lake Temple and moved to South Weber, where they made their home. She inherited five stepchildren from Clyde and had one child of her own: David K. Gowers, Benjamin C. Gowers, Kevin J. Gowers, Ranna McNeil-Reeser, Daniel E. Gowers, and Bradley J. Gowers.
Bonnie was completely dedicated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served for many years in singles wards in the Salt Lake Valley and later in South Weber at both the ward and stake level. She loved her church callings and always gave them her all. After retirement, she and Clyde served as temple ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple. Then they gave up that calling to serve another full-time mission in the Colorado Denver North Mission in 2017-2018.
Bonnie was loved by all and will be greatly missed. She is survived by all her children; three sisters, Jamie Glenn of North Salt Lake, Julie (Dan) Gibbons of Holladay, and Tracy (John) Gygi of Cottonwood Heights; one brother, Don (Rachelle) Glenn of Holladay; and sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1240 North 400 East, Nephi, Utah at 2:00 p.m.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Bonnie's obituary page.
