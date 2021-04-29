Elsie Mae Madsen
March 28, 1916 ~ April 24, 2021
Elsie Mae Madsen passed away in her place of residence in Camarillo, California on April 24, 2021.
Elsie was born on March 28, 1916 and in 2021, she celebrated her 105th birthday.
Elsie married Lawrence H. Madsen on June 15, 1951 in the Logan, Utah Temple (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).
Elsie was busy raising five children for most of her early years of marriage residing in American Fork, Utah, and San Diego, California and later in Salt Lake City, Utah.
While raising her family in Salt Lake City, Elsie completed her bachelor's degree in education at Brigham Young University in 1968, and taught shorthand and typing at Kearns High School in Kearns, Utah from 1969 through 1978.
Upon retiring from teaching, Elsie and her husband moved to Sun City, AZ and later on to St, George, UT where Elsie and Lawrence enjoyed years of warm weather in retirement and 13 grandchildren.
After Lawrence passed away, Elsie moved to Redding, California to enjoy retirement and grandchildren. She later moved to Thousand Oaks, California to complete her mortal journey on earth, passing away in her sleep in Camarillo, California.
Elsie loved music, especially the violin, gardening and serving in various callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elsie is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence H. Madsen and her son David Michael Madsen.
Survivors include her sons; Richard (Martha) and Steve (Sara) daughters; Marsha (Scott) Bowen and LuAnne (Gordon) Hilton and grandchildren; Jamie Penfield, Melissa Parker, Mimi Snow, Christopher Madsen, Steven Hilton, Natalie Maysh, Stephanie Wolfley, Megan Meline, Steven Madsen Jr, Michael Hilton, Michael Madsen and Julia Troy. Elsie has 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. A Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. We invite all those who wish to share a favorite memory of Elsie at the Funeral Service.
Interment will be in the Ogden City Cemetery.