Fumi Kikuchi Tateoka
September 17, 1924 - March 24, 2021
Fumi Kikuchi Tateoka passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021. Fumi was born in Kaysville, UT, on September 17, 1924. She attended Davis High School, Weber College and received her BS degree at the University of Utah. She attended the Thomas D. Dee School of Nursing in Ogden, UT where she received her RN diploma. Fumi loved her work as a nurse in the maternity ward at Cottonwood Hospital. In her last few years of nursing, she decided to make a change to the operating room, assisting the doctors.
She married Tom (Minoru) Tateoka in 1948 and they lived in Ogden, UT until they moved to Riverton, UT in 1951. Along with being a loving and supportive wife to Tom, she was able to raise four children, while also being a working mother.
She received great contentment and joy spending time with her family and friends. She loved and cared for Lisa's dogs, Miko and Yoshi. Her many hobbies and activities included traveling with Tom, golfing she was proud of her two holes in one, gambling, gardening, and spending time with her many treasured friends.
Fumi is survived by her children: Douglas Tateoka, Brentwood, CA, Susan Miya (Craig), Hillsboro, OR, Robert Tateoka, Draper, UT, and Lisa Coulter, deceased, four grandchildren: Tawny Sykes, North Plains, OR, Blake Miya (Yen-Ning Chang), Kenmore, WA, Kelly Crisologo, San Ramon, CA, and Robert Tateoka (Brittany), Sandy, UT, and six great grandchildren: Garret Crisologo, Taijah and Tarrin Sykes, Ailee Miya and Oliver and Grace Tateoka.
Fumi will be greatly missed for her everlasting smile and laughter.
Due to COVID-19 and at Fumi's request, a service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Fumi's name.