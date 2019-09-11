Kathy Venable

October 7, 1960 ~ September 8, 2019
Liberty - Katherine Lee Manzel Venable, age 58, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, Sunday, September 8, 2019, at a place she loved, her home in Liberty, Utah. She was born in Ogden, Utah on October 7, 1960, to Carl and Forest Manzel. She married Chad Adrion Venable May 31, 1979, in the Logan Utah Temple. They have enjoyed raising their family and contributing to the Ogden Valley community together.
Kathy was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and touched the lives of many as she served in a number of callings and assignments. Kathy loved her time spent serving a mission in the gardens of Temple Square.
Kathy was an active person that loved spending time with her family and friends. She had many interests; she loved flowers, animals, family vacations, camping, skiing, reading, road trips with her husband Chad, giving happy prizes, hugs and kisses for her grandkids and serving others.
She is survived by her husband Chad; children Parker (Cona) Venable, Britney (Ed) Hall, Courtney (Haley) Venable, Jarron (Whitney) Tawzer (who was like a son); grandchildren Laney, Ali, Tucker, Tylee, Dean, Kaycee, Liberty, Kyler, London, Brittyn, Dillon, Brinklee, and Brooks. She is also survived by her siblings Jeanne (Dale) Woodfield, Carol (Marty) Stephens, Scott (Billy) Manzel, Jaque (Jeff) Layne, Brent (Becke) Manzel, Peggy (Mike) Roylance and Debbie Manzel and her in-laws Dee and Betty Venable.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Forest Manzel; older sister Janet Manzel and sister-in-law Cathy Clark.
Special thanks for the many friends, family and ward members that loved and showed compassion for her throughout her life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Fork Ward, 4279 N. 3300 E., Liberty, Utah. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, September 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Liberty Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: