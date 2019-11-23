March 28, 1937 ~ November 20, 2019
Larry Mendon Strong, 82, of Layton Utah, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from being old and worn out.
He was born March 28, 1937, in Provo, Utah to Nora LeVerne Finch and Mendon Fullmer Strong and was an only child.
He graduated from Provo High School in 1955 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Brigham Young University, and a Master of Engineering Administration degree from the University of Utah.
In his younger years, Larry enjoyed playing sports, including high school football.
He was offered a football scholarship to BYU, but accepted an academic scholarship instead. He was an enthusiast of chess and was a life member of the U.S. Chess Federation.
At a Provo Canyon gathering he attended with friends, he met Polly Colleen Long who became the love of his life. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on March 19, 1959, and eventually had five children.
Larry spent 22 years in civil service and 13 years as a government contractor as a Mathematician, Operations Research Analyst, and Electronics Engineer. His projects included work on the F-16 fighter, F-4 fighter-bomber, and the Minuteman Missile. He retired in 2002 and was proud to let people know he was a former "rocket scientist".^
A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Larry filled many church callings. He enjoyed genealogy, starting from the early days of using a pencil and typewriter to fill in paper forms, to current electronic Family Search Indexing which he did daily until a few months ago.
He was a strong supporter of missionary work and was proud of his eight grandsons who shared his devotion and served LDS missions. For the past few years, he had from between two and four LDS missionaries living in his home with him.
He appreciated their in-depth conversations and was happy when they sought out his advice. Larry endured to the end.
He is survived by his children: Lareen Strong, Byron (Jackie) Strong, Todd (Menah) Strong, Shawn (Stacy) Strong and Shayleen (John) Salmond; 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Colleen, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Layton Hills Stake Center, 2300 North University Park Blvd., Layton.
Friends may visit with the family Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 Fairfield Rd. and Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Thanks to the many caregivers and hospice workers at Sunridge Assisted Living and Independence Home Health who have supported our family over the past few months.
Condolences may be shared at: