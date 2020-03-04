January 31, 1967 ~ February 26, 2020
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our mom, Peggy Ann Jones, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, where she lived in Sidney, MT. Mom was born on January 31, 1967, to Warren and Barbara (McCloy) Jones.
Mama was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She adored and treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She is the loving and devoted mother of Amanda (Anthony) Ables, Summer (Darrell Jr.) Hindes, and Mikey (Morgan) Medeiros. Adored grandma to Jayce, Emmalyn, Jozlyn, Eva, Eeden, Darrell (Junior), Dawson, and Mason.
Mom loved camping, spending time outdoors, crocheting, family gatherings, and every animal she could get her hands on.
She was a loving daughter to the late and beloved Barbara Jones. Surviving are her father, Warren (Dianne), siblings, Penny and Mike, step-siblings, Cindie and Stephen, and our dad, Mike Medeiros.
A Celebration of her Life will be held for family and close friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, between 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Hooper South LDS Chapel, 5601 South 6100 West, Hooper.