Philip Stanley Marks "Gramps"^

Philip Stanley Marks passed away suddenly on August 7, 2019, in Ogden, Utah.
Phil was born in Buffalo, NY on February 19, 1939, to Stanley Markuszewski and Florence Kasprzyk Markuszewski. Phil was very close to his parents, and upon the death of both of his parents at a young age, Phil truly took on the "Big Brother" role. He was the oldest of six children and guided his siblings with strength and resiliency. He valued his role as the oldest and loved his younger siblings deeply. Phil developed a close relationship with them all throughout his life. His influence and friendship will be deeply missed.
Phil leaves behind a loving wife, Linda Henafelt Marks. Linda and Phil were the best of friends, and truly soul partners in life. They were there for each other, always. Together they created a life that was rooted in quality time spent with family, road trips across the country for Navy reunions, unwavering love for their children and grandchildren, and "Donut Days" at Lee's.
One of Phil's greatest honors was his service as a Fire Control Technician for the U.S. Navy. Phil was aboard the USS Chevalier from 1963-1966. He was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the First Good Conduct Medal Award for his exemplary actions during his service in the Vietnam War. Phil later worked Civil Service for the Navy in California. He continued to regularly attend ship reunions and maintained lasting relationships with his crewmates. Phil cherished his memories and friendships from his dedicated service.
After his Naval service, Phil lived over forty-years in California with his three children, Greg, Michelle, and Sheri. They enjoyed camping, many wood-cutting adventures, and his refrigerator full of Coors beer! Phil moved with Linda to Utah in 2010.
Phil enjoyed being outdoors and enjoyed his time fishing on Lake Shasta. He also had a love for guns and target shooting. Phil would often take his grandchildren shooting in Eden, Utah, and taught them respect for guns and gun safety. Many good times were spent at the gun range practicing his aim and shooting at creative targets.
Phil is survived by his wife, Linda Marks; Children: Greg Marks (Kara), Michelle Toleu, Sheri Marks, Jason Marks, and Christopher Marks. Siblings: Susan Marks Johnson (Edmond), Patrick Marks (Camille), Kathy (Marks) Ganger (deceased) William Marks, and Michael Marks (deceased). Grandchildren: Corey Toleu, Jack Mecham, Cael Mecham, Kristine Marks, Gracie Mecham, Kenzie Marks, Christian Marks, and many nieces and nephews.
Phil's unexpected passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of so many. He would regularly introduce himself as "Gramps" to whoever he met. He always said he never knew a stranger; everyone was a friend. He was a man of honor, humility, loyalty, and love of country.
Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn't have that problem." Ronald Reagan
A private viewing for close family will take place on August 14, 2019, at the Lindquist Funeral Home in Ogden, Utah at 3:00 p.m. Public visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home in North Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home at 1102 1200 W. St, Ogden UT 84404.