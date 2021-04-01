Wallace F Crook
Wallace F Crook, "Gramps" left us on March 25, 2021. He was born to Jessie Lorene Campbell and William "Bill" Crook on June 3, 1940 in Heber City, Utah. He was sealed to Barbara Ann Wright in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on June 13, 1958.
Wally and Barbara enjoyed square dancing, gardening, and watching birds. He was a master electrician and served as superintendent at the North Davis Sewer District. He served on the Morgan and DATC School boards.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission at the Family and Church History Headquarters in Salt Lake City.
Gramps loved listening to music. In his last moments of life, Emily, a hospice musical therapist, sang songs he loved. During the final verse of "I Am a Child of God", he left his earthly life. "If I but learn to do his will, I'll live with him once more" were the last words he heard.
Wally is survived by his children, Cindy (LJ) Brewer, Monica (Zeke) Swander, Andrea (Rich) Stuart, and Spencer Crook, his siblings, Carrolyn Burningham, Joy (Craig) Tuckett and Denny (Kathryn) Andersen. Gramps loved all of his 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and 4 bonus grandchildren and their 4 children. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, son Steven, brother-in-law Stephen Burningham, sister-in-law Lucinda Andersen and his parents and other family members.
Thanks to Todd Gardner who helped with physical therapy and the CNAs, nurses, Chaplin, and social workers at South Davis Home Health and Hospice. Together his family was able to care for Wally this past year.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Social distancing and masks are required.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Wallace's obituary page.
