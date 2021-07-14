OGDEN — Prepare for music, loud blasts and colorful fireworks.
The Lindquist Family Symphony Pops and Fireworks show is returning to the Weber State University campus after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event, now in its 42nd year, will be held Sunday from 9-11 p.m.
“After all that we have endured as individuals and a community during the pandemic, coming together to celebrate provides real evidence of turning the pandemic corner," Weber State President Brad Mortensen said in a statement. "We are happy to bring a wonderful community together again on our beautiful campus for a joyous celebration."
The New American Philharmonic will play a 60-minute concert, concluding with Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" and the accompanying battery of 16 cannons, provided, as always, by the Cannoneers of the Wasatch. A fireworks show is set for 10 p.m., accompanied by the symphony.
The concert is a tradition in Northern Utah, sponsored by John Lindquist, president of Lindquist Mortuaries/Cemeteries, and his wife, Telitha Lindquist. "As in past years, families and individuals may bring blankets and chairs and spread throughout Weber State University’s lower campus. Attendance has been estimated at 40,000 to 50,000," Lindquist said in a statement.
The symphony will perform from the Ada Lindquist Plaza and spectators typically spread around the area to watch. Several food trucks will be on hand selling drinks and food.
Due to ongoing construction of the Ogden bus rapid transit system through the Weber State campus, parking and seating may be limited, Weber State warns. "The roundabouts off Harrison Boulevard and Dixon Drive will be closed to traffic. Access to campus will be through Edvalson Street, Skyline Drive, and Birch and Taylor avenues," said the university statement.
Moreover, the statement said attendees may not leave blankets or chairs to guard spaces before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Because of the drought and dry conditions, organizers warn the fireworks portion of the program could be canceled, depending on wind and other weather conditions.