OGDEN — A new report suggests Ogden's business climate, while far from perfect, is currently standing on solid ground.
And the mayor of Junction City says Ogden is likely better positioned than some other Utah communities to handle an economic downturn.
The Economic Development Corporation of Utah recently provided Ogden City with a detailed examination of the competitive advantages and constraints that exist in the city related to business growth. The report is part of EDCUtah's Development Ready Communities Program. The initiative has more than 20 cities and counties now participating across the state of Utah. A press release from the corporation says the program better prepares Utah communities to attract and grow competitive, high-value companies and to foster the expansion of local businesses.
"The ... initiative provides EDCUtah members with data, research, marketing, and strategic planning tools to facilitate a business development strategic plan," said Theresa Foxley, president of EDCUtah. "Our goal is to simplify the economic development process, provide increased capacity for our community partners, and foster business retention, job growth, wage growth, and capital investment."
In a letter to the Ogden City Council, Ogden Director of Community and Economic Development Tom Christopulos said the report will help guide the city's efforts in corporate recruitment, retention and expansion.
According to the report, Ogden's relatively low cost of living, the city's proximity to major markets, the ground infrastructure already in place, and a high density of manufacturing industries and production workers are the city's biggest advantages in recruiting and keeping large businesses.
On the other side of that coin, the report says, the city has a low percentage of residents with bachelor's degrees and a low workforce participation rate, which is a measure of a particular economy's active workforce.
The report says Ogden's total workforce, as of the second quarter of 2019, was just under 59,000. That was a 3.5% increase from the previous yearlong time period. The average annual wage per worker was about $43,000. For comparison, the national average was about $57,000. The cost of living in Ogden is 3.6% lower than the national average.
The study was compiled before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it includes some information relevant to the ongoing crisis.
Ogden's top five employment industries are manufacturing (with nearly 10,000 employees), public administration (about 7,500 employees), health care and social assistance (7,500), administrative support, waste management and remediation services (5,000), and educational services (4,800). The city's top three employers are the Internal Revenue Service, McKay-Dee Hospital and Weber State University.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city's biggest industries, particularly manufacturing and health care, are less likely to take a hit during the indeterminate response to the pandemic.
"We've been preaching this, but our supply chains are good," Caldwell said. "Trucks are still going to have to run, we're still going to have to deliver goods. So in that respect, with such a big manufacturing component here, we're in better position to withstand (economic downturn) than some other cities that are largely dependent on tourism. Places like Moab, Park City."