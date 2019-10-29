RIVERDALE — Another restaurant is opening this week in Riverdale's Town Square.
Zao Asian Cafe is set to open Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 831 West Riverdale Road, according to the restaurant's website.
Zao is a fast casual restaurant with a Southeast Asian-inspired menu. Menu choices include rice bowls, tacos, banh mi, salad and soups.
This is the franchise's first location in Weber County. The chain has 10 other restaurants, including locations in Woods Cross and Salt Lake City.
Zao Asian Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
The restaurant joins other fast casual chains like Chipotle, Habit Burger and Pollo Loco in the Riverdale shopping development. A Crumbl Cookie store opened in the same development in May.