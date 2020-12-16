CLEARFIELD — Instead of wondering who their next Snapchat message will be from, like most teens, over a thousand students in the Davis School District are worried about where they will sleep each night.
In an effort to lighten the load shouldered by homeless teens, the district is building what it has dubbed a "teen center" at Clearfield High School. It is expected to open in mid-January.
Of the 1,093 students who are homeless in the district, according to state enrollment data, the demographic is most concentrated in Clearfield, according to Davis Education Foundation Director Jodi Lunt.
"Clearfield High School has the highest number of students who experience crisis and homelessness," she said, "so our population of students have some basic needs that need to be responded to."
The center, located in the school's old gym, will be equipped with showers and hygiene supplies, washers and dryers, and a space to do homework. It will also be staffed with someone who can connect struggling students to social workers and psychologists employed by the district, Lunt said.
As of now, the hours of the teen center are tentatively set from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., but if there is a demand, the center will stay open later. Students will also have the ability to sign up to spend time in the center as a class.
The aim of the teen center is to help students take care of their physical and emotional needs, because if those needs aren't addressed, Lunt noted, students have difficulty progressing academically.
"I think these (teen centers) are essential for students to be successful," Lunt said. "I cannot imagine being in high school and not knowing where my next warm shower would come from or how I was going to launder my clothing."
The teen center at Clearfield High is modeled after one that was built at East High School in Salt Lake City in 2017, which Lunt has visited. Since opening, the facility has served countless teens who are homeless or living in an unstable environment.
There are approximately 65 teens in Clearfield's student body who currently don't have a home, Lunt said, and there are hundreds of others who don't have a stable home environment who will likely benefit from the services.
The Utah State Board of Education started tracking the number of students who are homeless in its enrollment data just last year, so it's unclear how that number has changed over time. Davis School District Board of Education Vice President Liz Mumford indicated in an Oct. 20 meeting, however, that students in need of assistance have been on the rise.
"As we looked at the changing demographics of our district, it was clear that there was an emerging need and Clearfield was a natural partner to address it," she said.
Once the teen center at Clearfield is built, the district will begin work on teen centers at Woods Cross and Northridge high schools, Lunt said. She expects those projects will start within the next year and a half.
Billed at $208,760, the majority of the teen center was funded by Clearfield City, said Assistant Superintendent and Business Administrator Craig Carter at the Oct. 20 meeting. According to Lunt, providing students with these facilities is in the best interest of everyone.
"If a school is a place where basic needs can be met, then our students stay in school," she said. "If students stay in school, then they graduate."
The Davis Education Foundation is now seeking donations to provide students who use the center with hygiene supplies, laundry detergent and other necessities.
"We need help with sustaining the cause as we go forward," Lunt said.
Donations can be made through https://dsdgive.net/event/992 or by calling 801-402-4438.