SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge is to decide next week in the case of an Ogden woman fighting for a place on the Republican primary ballot in the race for a Utah House seat.
District 10 Utah House hopeful Lorraine Brown filed suit on May 1 in U.S. District Court, seeking a loosening of state rules governing the process to petition for a place on the election ballot given extenuating circumstances caused by the coronavirus epidemic. On Wednesday, District Court Judge Robert Shelby agreed to accept written arguments in the matter, and a hearing by telephone is scheduled in the case for May 13, according to online court records.
Brown said Thursday that she expects the judge to make a determination the day of the upcoming hearing.
"I guess I was encouraged he didn't dismiss me outright," she said.
Brown asks that the due date for signatures on the petitions she circulated in her effort to get on the ballot be extended from April 6 to May 6. She garnered 982 of the 1,000 signatures she needed as of the April 6 deadline, according to Weber County election officials, failing in the bid.
But signatures continued to come in after that deadline, enough to meet the 1,000-signature threshold, she said. And she argues that Gov. Gary Herbert's moves in March limiting public activity to guard against the spread of coronavirus kept her from getting the number she needed. She also cited what she said was Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox's unwillingness to extend the deadline for gathering signatures in light of the circumstances.
Brown filed her suit against Herbert, Cox and Weber County Clerk-Auditor Ricky Hatch, whose office oversees the county election office. The three offices haven't formally responded to Brown's suit and their representatives say they don't comment on pending legal matters.
Travis Campbell narrowly defeated Brown at the April 18 Weber County Republican Party convention, 30 votes to 29, winning a place on the ballot in the District 10 race and ostensibly eliminating his fellow GOPer from contention. But if Brown succeeds in her legal fight, she'll face Campbell in the June 30 Republican primary. The winner then goes up against Democrat Lou Shurtliff, the incumbent, on Nov. 3.
Primary ballots are to be printed soon, adding urgency to the case.
Candidates in Utah may seek a place on the ballot via nomination by fellow party members or via petition.