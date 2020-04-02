KAYSVILLE — Katie Witt, Republican hopeful for the 1st District U.S. House seat, has secured a place on the primary ballot, the second candidate in the crowded race to do so.
“The signature of each voter represents someone who is committed to expanding opportunity, reigniting patriotism or preserving freedom,” Witt said in a statement on Thursday. The statement said she “made history” by being the first female GOPer to ever qualify for the primary ballot in the 1st District seat.
Thursday’s news serves to clarify who may rank among the top contenders for the post, now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who isn’t seeking reelection. Fourteen in all have filed to run for the seat, long held by a GOPer, including 12 Republicans and two Democrats.
Witt, the mayor of Kaysville, joins Bob Stevenson, a Davis County commissioner, in collecting more than 7,000 signatures on petitions, thus assuring a spot on the June 30 primary ballot. Blake Moore, another Republican candidate, had garnered 4,525 signatures, according to the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office website, and his campaign said he hoped to break the 7,000 mark. The deadline to turn in signatures is April 13, though candidates can also seek a ballot spot via the party convention on April 25, also key in paring down the field of hopefuls.
The Moore campaign had been on track to get the needed number of signatures, said Matt Lusty, a campaign spokesman. But as concerns about coronavirus have skyrocketed, hamstringing efforts to seek out signatures in person, “it’s become really difficult,” he said. Lusty said Moore, originally from Ogden but now living in Salt Lake City and working for a management consulting firm, is optimistic he’ll be able to get the needed number, but not as certain as before.
Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, announced last year he wouldn’t seek reelection after nine terms in the spot, prompting a surge of interest in the post. The 1st District represents Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other counties in northern and northeastern Utah.
In getting a place on the ballot, Witt reiterated her conservative outlook.
“In Congress, I will stand up to the socialist voices of (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat) and her ‘squad’ and make sure that Utahns have a leader who will always put them first,” Witt said. In announcing her bid last August, she and her campaign had put the focus on her opposition to socialism, support for capitalism, support for gun rights and more.
According to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office website as of Thursday, none of the other GOP candidates who said they’d seek a place on the ballot via petition had garnered any signatures. The other Republicans who had declared plans to collect signatures are Mark Shepherd, Tina Cannon, Kerry Gibson and Howard Wallack. Democrat Jamie Cheek also declared plans to seek signatures but had none.
Support from Republican delegates across the 1st District at the April 25 party convention is the other mechanism to get on the Republican ballot. Delegates will use ranked-choice voting to select a candidate or candidates, according to Derek Brown, chairman of the Utah Republican Party, and those who have already secured a place via petition can be among their choices. If one hopeful garners more than 60% of support from voters, he or she will earn a place on the ballot. If no candidate breaks that threshold, the top two vote getters move on.
Gibson’s campaign wouldn’t discuss his efforts to secure a place on the ballot owing to “competitive reasons,” a spokesman said. In an email blast to publicize a planned telephonic town hall meeting that was set for Thursday, though, Gibson called himself “a firm believer in the caucus/convention process.”
The Republican hopefuls vying for a spot on the primary ballot only through the party convention are Chadwick Fairbanks, Catherine Brencley Hammon, Zach Hartman, Doug Durbano and J.C. DeYoung. Democrat Darren Parry is also seeking a place on the ballot solely through his party’s convention, similarly set for April 25.
The Republican and Democrat winners in the June 30 primary face off in the Nov. 3 general election.