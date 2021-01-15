SALT LAKE CITY — Look for tax cuts of up to $80 million, police reform, efforts to help kids impacted by a chaotic, COVID-19-marred school year and more from Utah lawmakers this year.
Those, at least, are some of the topics the Utah Legislature is expected to take up when the Senate and House convene for the 2021 session starting Tuesday. House Speaker Brad Wilson, a Kaysville Republican, discussed the looming legislative session on Friday with reporters. Reps. Steve Waldrip, Ryan Wilcox and Kelly Miles, Weber County GOPers, also shared their insights with the Standard-Examiner on what to expect.
Wilson said the $80 million in proposed tax cuts comes from money lawmakers set aside for that purpose in 2019. It could take the form of elimination of the state tax on retirees' and others' Social Security payments, elimination of the tax on military retirees' pay or even an across-the-board dip in the state's income tax rate, among other things.
"We haven't determined what the tax cut ingredients will be yet," Wilson said.
He doesn't suspect lawmakers will change the sales tax on food. He also doesn't foresee the change being as comprehensive as the overhaul lawmakers approved in late 2019 and then quickly rescinded amid a popular outcry.
"This will be a simpler program than what was talked about a couple years ago," Wilson said. That 2019 plan had called for an increase in the state's sales tax on food, which prompted particular backlash from the public.
Waldrip, who's from the Eden area, said a big focus for him will be trying to counter the "learning loss" some students may have experienced over the last year stemming from the disruption to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students turned to online education instead of in-person learning and many still rely on long-distance learning options, which, Waldrip maintains, can lead to patchy results.
"My priority is to make sure we get sufficient money so kids don't lose a big chunk of the year," Waldrip said.
He said state education officials are working on a series of programming options that local school districts could tap into to help kids impacted by the shifts in the way schooling has been handled. Wilson said federal funding earmarked to help counter effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may be available to aid the efforts.
"You'll see a lot of conversation this session about how do we ensure we're keeping kids current, they're not getting behind," Wilson said. The new initiatives could take the form of extra programs, summer programs or technology "to ensure that we're not leaving children behind."
Police reform, too, is shaping up to be an issue likely to get continued attention. Wilson noted passage by lawmakers last June of a measure prohibiting certain chokehold tactics. Wilcox, meantime, said upwards of 80 new proposals related to police reform have been submitted, though some are overlapping.
The proposed change doesn't all necessarily focus on police. Some of the talk focuses on better dealing with mental health issues.
"How can we get to people earlier so that we don't have some of these mental health-related issues with law enforcement?" Wilson said. A disproportionate number of conflicts with police, he noted, involve people with mental health issues.
Wilcox, who's from Ogden, said some of the talk focuses on change to aid police officers and their families when impacted by a traumatic event. He cited the death of Nate Lyday, an Ogden policeman killed while responding to a domestic violence call on May 28 last year, saying the incident prompted some officers to step down. "They just couldn't do it anymore," said Wilcox, who heads the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee, which will likely be the starting point for many of the police reform legislative efforts.
Lack of affordable housing, a standing issue along the Wasatch Front, will also likely get attention, said Miles, who lives just outside South Ogden in unincorporated Weber County. "It's crazy. It's just getting out of control," he said.
Legislation encouraging development of accessory-dwelling units in homes, like mother-in-law apartments, could be one mechanism, he said. Easing rules that he says may keep private developers from creating more affordable housing options could be another possibility.
Waldrip said the pandemic has put lawmakers' focus on the balance of power between the state's executive and legislative branches — the governor on the one hand and the House and Senate on the other. That, too, will likely be a focus of attention during the session.
In response to the pandemic, then-Gov. Gary Herbert implemented change via executive order, and efforts will focus on rebalancing power to check the authority of the executive branch. "We just didn't anticipate a COVID-type emergency that went on for months and months and months," necessitating executive action to the degree it did, Waldrip said.
Possible change will allow for a window of time when the governor has authority to implement executive orders that gradually phases out. "It's just a learning lesson from the pandemic," Waldrip said.