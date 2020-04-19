SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety is pausing the sending of AMBER Alerts to cell phones after an early-morning alert contained “no useful information.”
At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, many Utahns received a message on their mobile devices that merely read “AMBER Alert.” It contained no other details in a system designed to alert the public to child-abduction incidents in real time.
“The alert, which was sent statewide as a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) at 3:33 a.m., mistakenly included no useful information,” according to a news release from DPS. “We recognize that this has happened with AMBER Alerts in September and in November. Over the past several months, we have been working to improve AMBER Alert notifications.”
DPS said this was the first attempt at a WEA since their efforts to fix past problems.
Officials say they "are turning off the Wireless Emergency Alert for AMBER Alerts until a complete review of the system and its history in Utah” can be completed, according to the release.
Other methods of alerting the public to child abductions — direct messages to law enforcement, news media, social media, and the alert.utah.gov website — will still be used.
The WEA system will also continue for evacuation orders, hazardous materials warnings, and other civil emergency messages.
According to the DPS, the South Salt Lake Police Department had issued an AMBER Alert through its local dispatch center, the Valley Emergency Communications Center, asking the public’s help to find a child abduction victim. That victim has since been located, and the AMBER Alert was canceled at 6:08 a.m. Sunday, DPS says.