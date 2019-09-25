OGDEN — A woman's body found in an Ogden storage unit was reportedly wrapped in a variety of materials, according to a recently unsealed search warrant.
The body, later identified 41-year-old Alice Ann Valdez, was wrapped in "cloth, rope or twine, wire, plastic, and/or other materials," according to the warrant, which was filed by police in the effort to conduct a full search of the storage unit.
Valdez's body was found on Sept. 5 when two people were hired to clean out an abandoned storage shed at the Stock N Lock storage facility at 2868 Grant Ave. in Ogden, according to the warrant.
While removing items from the unit, which was "almost completely full," the two found Valdez's body, wrapped in a variety of materials. The warrant goes on to say that the body was "partially mummified" when it was found. Police were called to the scene shortly after.
Members of the state medical examiner’s office and Weber Metro crime scene investigators were able to identify Valdez using her fingerprints.
Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said after Valdez was identified that police are not sure how long her body may have been in the storage unit.
Valdez's death is listed as suspicious, and the case is being treated as an unattended death. The investigation is still ongoing.
If you or someone you know has any possible information regarding Valdez or her death, please contact Ogden Police Detective Travis Kearl at 801-629-8029.