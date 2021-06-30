OGDEN — As what figures to be a well-traveled holiday weekend approaches, experts say gas prices will be higher this Independence Day than they've been in seven years.
After a steady decline in gas costs in 2020 — largely driven by decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic — prices at the pump have steadily spiked in 2021. Ogden-Clearfield Metropolitan Statistical Area gas prices have risen 10.5 cents per gallon in just the past week, averaging $3.56 as of June 30. That's according to GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company that tracks real-time fuel prices across the United States. The Ogden-Clearfield MSA includes all cities in Weber, Davis, Box Elder and Morgan counties.
According to the company's daily survey of 160 stations in the four-county area, gas prices are 21 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago at this time. For comparison, the national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week and currently stands at about $3.13 per gallon. The national average is up 8.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy’s Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said with an economic recovery from the pandemic continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. That, coupled with lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, has driven the spike, De Haan said. He expects market forces to balance and prices to moderate in the fall and drop over time, but noted that could take a while. He said the next national holiday, Labor Day, will likely feature prices of at least $3 per gallon as well.
"The short answer? Probably not," De Haan said about whether prices will fall in the near future. "Millions of Americans are planning to get out on the road this Independence Day, increasing demand for gas and deeming last year's (prices) a distant memory. ... Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately."
De Haan said gas prices in the Ogden-Clearfield area are higher than they've been at this time since 2014, when prices hovered around $3.60 per gallon. The American Automobile Association is saying the same.
AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million people will hit the road in the United States over the upcoming holiday. In a press release, AAA says it's typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak of summer driving season, but the increases seen lately have been more significant than usual.
"Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more," said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. "That is a stark increase over last July 4, when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014."