How would I vote on impeaching the president if I were in the U. S. Congress? A resounding yes! I fully realize I have offended many readers, not my intent, but this is the highly divided world in which we find ourselves.
I have a long list of reasons for “yes,” many of which have been addressed, but my top reason has not -- the president's attempt to destroy our life-affirming planet by undoing 50 years of environmental laws and removing our country from the Paris Climate Agreement to allow free, unfettered exploitation of our earth’s resources.
The 16-year old-Greta Thunberg, Time’s Person of the Year, voiced the lament of our youth.
“How dare you steal my childhood dreams … We must make our voices heard so people in power can no longer ignore us.”
Greta has gone viral, infecting millions of youth and others whose voices are growing ever louder around the globe.
Perhaps the most impactful action we can take as individuals is to thank Utah Sen. Mitt Romney for joining the newly formed Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, and encourage him to sponsor a senate companion bill for the HR 763 Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Jack Greene
Smithfield