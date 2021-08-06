OGDEN — Authorities on Friday offered a $5,000 reward for information toward solving a fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction and three adjacent homes.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives said in a news release that it was jointly offering the reward with the Ogden police and fire departments, which also are investigating the fire.
Information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who started the fire could draw a reward of up to $5,000, the release said.
The fire, at 330 28th St., did an estimated $3 million in damage. The apartment building had been framed and the structure would have had 40 apartments, the owners said.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact the ATF Hotline at 888-ATF-FIRE / 888-283-3473, Ogden Police Department Detective Allred at 801-629-8496, or Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221 (refer to case #21G44558).
Information can also be sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using the Reportit app, available from Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.